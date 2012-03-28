* KOSPI succumbs to profit-taking after best session in
2-wks
* Selling seen in blue-chip tech plays, financial
outperformers
* LG Display drops 4.4 pct after Hon Hai-Sharp tie-up
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, March 28 Seoul shares edged lower on
Wednesday after the posting the best session in two weeks on
Tuesday, with investors cashing in blue chips and turning to
underperforming sectors.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.4 percent at 2,031.7 as of 0209 GMT, after a modest rally
of more than 1 percent on Tuesday.
"Some profit-taking was seen among outperformers, but losses
were limited as investors rotated into undervalued sectors, with
automakers and shipbuilders finding additional support from the
recent reversal of a weak yen trend," said Daewoo Securities
analyst Kim Hak-gyun.
Declines were led by technology and financial blue chips.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd pulled back from an
all-time intraday high on Tuesday to ease 0.92 percent lower,
while LG Electronics Inc fell 3.49 percent.
Korea Exchange Bank declined 1.47 percent, while
KB Financial Group Inc shed 1.38 percent.
LG Display Co Ltd fell 4.38 percent after
Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd snapped up
$808 million worth of new shares in Sharp Corp as part
of an LCD tie-up.
Automakers were star performers in early morning trade.
Hundai Motor Co rose 1.99 percent, while KIA Motors
Corp advanced 1.92 percent after saying it had
resumed full production at its U.S plant after a fire at a major
parts supplier.
Shipbuilders lent support, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine
Engineering Co Ltd up 2.29 percent and Hyundai Heavy
Industries Co Ltd gaining 1.21 percent.
Offshore investors, who led the rally on Tuesday with their
largest net buying session in two weeks, reverted to selling,
dumping a net 39 billion won ($34.4 million) worth of shares.
The benchmark KOSPI 200 index was down 0.4 percent
while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ index rose 0.08
percent.
($1 = 1134.250 Korean Won)
(Editing by Chris Lewis)