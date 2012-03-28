* KOSPI succumbs to profit-taking after best session in 2-wks

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, March 28 Seoul shares edged lower on Wednesday after the posting the best session in two weeks on Tuesday, with investors cashing in blue chips and turning to underperforming sectors.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.4 percent at 2,031.7 as of 0209 GMT, after a modest rally of more than 1 percent on Tuesday.

"Some profit-taking was seen among outperformers, but losses were limited as investors rotated into undervalued sectors, with automakers and shipbuilders finding additional support from the recent reversal of a weak yen trend," said Daewoo Securities analyst Kim Hak-gyun.

Declines were led by technology and financial blue chips. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd pulled back from an all-time intraday high on Tuesday to ease 0.92 percent lower, while LG Electronics Inc fell 3.49 percent.

Korea Exchange Bank declined 1.47 percent, while KB Financial Group Inc shed 1.38 percent.

LG Display Co Ltd fell 4.38 percent after Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd snapped up $808 million worth of new shares in Sharp Corp as part of an LCD tie-up.

Automakers were star performers in early morning trade. Hundai Motor Co rose 1.99 percent, while KIA Motors Corp advanced 1.92 percent after saying it had resumed full production at its U.S plant after a fire at a major parts supplier.

Shipbuilders lent support, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd up 2.29 percent and Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd gaining 1.21 percent.

Offshore investors, who led the rally on Tuesday with their largest net buying session in two weeks, reverted to selling, dumping a net 39 billion won ($34.4 million) worth of shares.

The benchmark KOSPI 200 index was down 0.4 percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ index rose 0.08 percent.

($1 = 1134.250 Korean Won) (Editing by Chris Lewis)