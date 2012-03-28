SEOUL, March 29 South Korean shares could tread water above the 2,000 level on Thursday, weighed down by losses in U.S. markets following weaker-than-expected U.S. durable goods data although tech shares may find support from more gains in Apple Inc. "Lacklustre U.S. economic data and murmurs over Spain may drag shares slightly lower, but we are still stuck in a lull from a broader perspective with no momentum going in any direction," said Kim Seung-han, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities. New orders for long-lasting U.S. factory goods increased only modestly in February, supporting the view that economic growth in the first quarter could be lacklustre. Apple's stock ended at a record-high close of $617.62, taking its gains this year to 52.5 percent. Analysts say Apple's surge is positive for its suppliers, which include a number of South Korean firms, and more broadly shows the tech sector's underlying strength. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.4 percent to close at 2,031.74 points on Wednesday. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:27 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,405.54 -0.49% -6.980 USD/JPY 82.88 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.201 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,662.79 -0.02% -0.330 US CRUDE $105.56 0.14% 0.150 DOW JONES 13126.21 -0.54% -71.52 ASIA ADRS 129.51 -0.55% -0.72 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St eases as energy and material sectors weigh >Bonds slip on weak auction, Fed outlook eyed >Yen up on fiscal year flows; euro volatile >Oil falls on rise in crude stocks, reserves talk ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG C&T CORP ** Samsung Construction & Trading has taken a 15 percent stake in a $4.8 billion power station and carbon capture and storage project in Britain owned by 2Co Energy, the companies said on Wednesday. **STEELMAKERS** POSCO, the world's third-largest steelmaker, sees an improving global steel market in the next three months and is considering reducing price discounts as the recovery takes hold. **DAEWOO ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO ** Daewoo Engineering, in a filing to the stock exchange, denied reports of a stake sale in the company by an unnamed major shareholder. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by John Mair)