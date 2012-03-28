SEOUL, March 29 South Korean shares could tread
water above the 2,000 level on Thursday, weighed down by losses
in U.S. markets following weaker-than-expected U.S. durable
goods data although tech shares may find support from more gains
in Apple Inc.
"Lacklustre U.S. economic data and murmurs over Spain may
drag shares slightly lower, but we are still stuck in a lull
from a broader perspective with no momentum going in any
direction," said Kim Seung-han, an analyst at HI Investment &
Securities.
New orders for long-lasting U.S. factory goods increased
only modestly in February, supporting the view that economic
growth in the first quarter could be lacklustre.
Apple's stock ended at a record-high close of $617.62,
taking its gains this year to 52.5 percent. Analysts say Apple's
surge is positive for its suppliers, which include a number of
South Korean firms, and more broadly shows the tech sector's
underlying strength.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.4 percent to close at 2,031.74 points on Wednesday.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:27 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,405.54 -0.49% -6.980
USD/JPY 82.88 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.201 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,662.79 -0.02% -0.330
US CRUDE $105.56 0.14% 0.150
DOW JONES 13126.21 -0.54% -71.52
ASIA ADRS 129.51 -0.55% -0.72
---------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St eases as energy and material sectors weigh
>Bonds slip on weak auction, Fed outlook eyed
>Yen up on fiscal year flows; euro volatile
>Oil falls on rise in crude stocks, reserves talk
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**SAMSUNG C&T CORP **
Samsung Construction & Trading has taken a 15
percent stake in a $4.8 billion power station and carbon capture
and storage project in Britain owned by 2Co Energy, the
companies said on Wednesday.
**STEELMAKERS**
POSCO, the world's third-largest steelmaker, sees an
improving global steel market in the next three months and is
considering reducing price discounts as the recovery takes
hold.
**DAEWOO ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO **
Daewoo Engineering, in a filing to the stock
exchange, denied reports of a stake sale in the company by an
unnamed major shareholder.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by John Mair)