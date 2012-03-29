* Program selling weighs as foreigners dump futures
* Shipbuilders tumble as focus shifts to earnings
* Brokerage shares fall on quarterly ex-dividend date
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, March 29 South Korean shares fell 1
percent on Thursday and foreign investors dumped local futures
contracts as fresh data raised questions about the strength of
U.S. economic growth.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 1 percent at 2,010.64 points as of 0311 GMT.
"Weak U.S. data as well as noises out of Europe pressured
the markets, led by program selling as foreigners sold futures,"
said Kwak Jung-bo, an analyst at Samsung Securities.
Data on Wednesday data showed new orders for U.S. durables
increased only modestly in February, below analysts' forecasts,
while a gauge of future business investment also fell short of
expectations, raising the prospect that economic growth in the
first quarter could be lacklustre.
Program selling weighed on Seoul, with 114 billion won
($100.4 million) worth of shares being offloaded via arbitrage
trading.
Shipbuilders posted sharp falls, as STX Offshore &
Shipbuilding tumbled nearly 6 percent while Samsung
Heavy Industries slid 4.9 percent.
"Recent gains in shipyards have been supported by rosy
outlook for export orders, but the focus has now shifted to
earnings and investors are not sure if first quarter numbers
will show any improvements to back their optimism," said Kwak.
Brokerage shares also weighed after the passing of
ex-dividend date for quarterly payouts. Daishin Securities
plunged 6.1 percent while Hyundai Securities
declined 6.4 percent.
LG Display shares continued to underperform
peers for a second straight session, declining 3.1 percent.
It had tumbled nearly 5 percent on Wednesday after Taiwan's
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd bought $808 million
worth of shares in Sharp Corp as part of an
LCD-partnership.
Automakers bucked the downward trend, with analysts citing
attractive valuations.
KIA Motors rose 0.94 percent while Hyundai Motor
gained 1.94 percent.
The KOSPI 200 index fell 0.98 percent while the
junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ declined 1.28 percent.
($1 = 1135.375 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)