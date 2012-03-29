* Foreign investors dump futures, trigger selloffs
* Shipbuilders tumble as focus shifts to earnings
* Brokerages fall on passing of quarterly ex-dividend date
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, March 29 South Korean shares fell to a
three-week closing low on Thursday as foreign investors dumped
local futures contracts, with sentiment dashed by the latest
data that raised questions about the strength of U.S. economic
growth.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 0.85 percent at 2,014.41 points.
"The basis gap narrowed as offshore players dumped futures
contracts, triggering selloffs in the spot market as well," said
Hyundai Securities analyst Moon Joo-hyun.
Data on Wednesday showed that new orders for U.S. durables
increased only modestly in February, below analyst forecasts,
while a gauge of future business investment fell short of
expectations, raising the prospect that economic growth in the
first quarter could be lacklustre.
Program selling weighed, with 194.4 billion won ($171.2
million) worth of shares offloaded via arbitrage trading.
Shipbuilders posted sharp falls, with STX Offshore &
Shipbuilding Co Ltd tumbling 5.9 percent and Samsung
Heavy Industries Co Ltd down 5 percent.
"Recent gains by shipyards have been supported by a rosy
outlook for export orders, but the focus has shifted to earnings
and investors are not sure if first-quarter numbers will show
any improvements to back their optimism," said Kwak.
Brokerages also weighed after the passing of the ex-dividend
date for quarterly payouts. Daishin Securities Co Ltd
plunged 6.5 percent, while Hyundai Securities Co Ltd
declined 5 percent.
LG Display Co Ltd continued to underperform
peers for a second straight session, declining 3 percent.
It had tumbled nearly 5 percent on Wednesday after Taiwan's
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd bought $808 million
worth of shares in Sharp Corp as part of an
LCD-partnership.
Automakers bucked the downward trend to post modest gains,
with analysts viewing the sector as undervalued after lagging in
the latest rally despite robust sales and earnings outlook.
Hyundai Motor Co gained 1.7 percent, while KIA
Motors Corp edged 0.3 percent higher.
On the main bourse, 445.6 million shares exchanged hands.
Declining stocks outnumbered winners 603 to 222.
The KOSPI 200 index fell 0.93 percent, while the
junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ declined 1.03 percent.
($1 = 1135.375 Korean won)
(Editing by Chris Lewis)