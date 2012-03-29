SEOUL, March 30 South Korean shares are seen
easing on the last trading session of the quarter on Friday as
investors worry about the strength of global recovery, but are
still set to end the first quarter with gains of about 10
percent.
"Market sentiment has depressed. Eyes will turn to economic
indicators next week to see how fast the real economy will
recover," said Lee Young-won, an analyst at HMC Investment &
Securities.
U.S. equities pared most losses in a late-day surge on
Thursday, driven by investors snapping up big-cap names and the
notion that concerns about the jobs picture, which helped spur
the buying of safe-haven government debt, were overblown.
South Korea's industrial output grew more than expected in
February from January, data showed on Friday, easing concerns
about slow growth in key market China and depressed domestic
demand.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 0.85 percent at 2,014.41 points on Thursday.
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:11 GMT------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,403.28 -0.16% -2.260
USD/JPY 82.41 -0.02% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.159 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,661.09 0.01% 0.210
US CRUDE $103.30 0.51% 0.520
DOW JONES 13145.82 0.15% 19.61
ASIA ADRS 128.64 -0.67% -0.87
----------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
HYUNDAI MOTOR
South Korea's top automaker said that its U.S. sales were
set to break an all-time monthly record in March, driven by the
recovery of the market.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)