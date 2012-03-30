* KOSPI ends flat, but posts best quarter since Q3 2009
* SK Hynix tumbles 4 pct as Toshiba reported to eye Elpida
bid
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, March 30 Seoul shares closed flat on
Friday after a rangebound session, ending lower for the month
but still logging the best quarterly performance in 2-1/2 years.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched
0.02 percent lower to close at 2,014.04, finishing with a 10.3
percent gain for the January-March period, its biggest quarterly
advance since the third quarter of 2009 although posting a
monthly fall of 0.8 percent.
Trade was subdued on Friday, with investors taking to the
sidelines ahead of a string of key events scheduled over the
weekend, including a summit of European Union finance heads and
the release of China's PMI data for March.
"There wasn't much window-dressing as many had expected,
with rumors swirling around Spain and caution ahead of the EU
finance ministers' meeting further constraining the market,
which is already starved of momentum," said Oh On-su, an analyst
at Hyundai Securities.
Oil and petrochemical counters were the biggest winners, as
GS Holdings Corp, parent of South Korea's
second-largest refiner, climbed 3.34 percent, while Hanhwa
Chemical Corp rose 3.07 percent.
Investors locked in profit on some recent outperforming
blue-chips. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd edged 0.39
percent lower, posting a three-day skid on the heels of an
all-time intraday high set on Tuesday.
LG Display Co Ltd bounced 0.57 percent after a
two-day slide that saw its share price tumble 7.7 percent
following news of an LCD tie-up between rivals Sharp Corp
and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd.
Shipbuilders extended falls after a sharp decline on
Thursday. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd
stumbled 3 percent, while Samsung Heavy Industries
Co Ltd slid 3.58 percent, with analysts pointing to
a sobering shift in focus to upcoming first-quarter earnings.
POSCO rose 0.66 percent, while STX Corp
gained 0.74 percent after saying their consortium
with Marubeni Corp would buy a 30 percent stake in the
Roy Hill iron ore project in Australia from Hancock Prospecting
for A$3.5 billion ($3.61 billion).
SK Hynix Semiconductor tumbled 4.1 percent after
Toshiba Corp was reported to have joined the race to
sponsor Elpida Memory Inc, for which SK Hynix has also
submitted a bid interest.
"I think news that Toshiba is in the bidding added more
pressure to Hynix share price," said Daewoo Securities analyst
James Song. "If Hynix takes over Elpida on the cheap, nothing
will be better than this because it takes out a potential
competitor."
Trading was light on Friday, with 445.2 million shares
exchanging hands on the main bourse, while winning shares
outnumbered decliners 509 to 317.
The benchmark KOSPI 200 index fell 0.21 percent
while the junior, KOSDAQ gained 1.04 percent.
Move on day -0.02 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +10.3 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1136.900 Korean won)
(Editing by Chris Lewis)