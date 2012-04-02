SEOUL, April 2 Seoul shares rose on Monday,
extending gains after Moody's upgrade of South Korea's credit
rating outlook sparked a late rally in financials.
Rating agency Moody's raised the outlook on South Korea's
sovereign credit rating to positive from stable, citing strong
and improving fiscal positions and easing external vulnerability
of the banking sector.
Banks rallied on the news following a slow start in the
morning. Hana Financial Group soared 5.15 percent
while Woori Finance Holdings rose 3.85 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained
0.76 percent to close at 2,029.29 points.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)