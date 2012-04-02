SEOUL, April 2 Seoul shares rose on Monday, extending gains after Moody's upgrade of South Korea's credit rating outlook sparked a late rally in financials.

Rating agency Moody's raised the outlook on South Korea's sovereign credit rating to positive from stable, citing strong and improving fiscal positions and easing external vulnerability of the banking sector.

Banks rallied on the news following a slow start in the morning. Hana Financial Group soared 5.15 percent while Woori Finance Holdings rose 3.85 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 0.76 percent to close at 2,029.29 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)