* Bank shares gain on upgraded outlook
* China-linked shares continue rebound
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, April 2 South Korean shares rose on
Monday, extending gains after Moody's upgraded South Korea's
credit rating outlook and sparked a late rally in financials.
Rating agency Moody's raised the outlook on South Korea's
sovereign credit rating to positive from stable, citing strong
and improving fiscal positions and easing external vulnerability
of the banking sector.
Banks rallied on the news following a slow start in the
morning to close out the session as lead performers. Hana
Financial Group soared 5.2 percent while Woori
Finance Holdings rose 3.9 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained
0.76 percent to close at 2,029.29 points.
"Investors saw the KOSPI market as undervalued after it
failed to track a broad rally in other global peers last week
and overall gains were further amplified by bank shares which
were lifted by the announcement of Moody's outlook upgrade,"
said Han Bum-ho, an analyst at Shinhan Investment & Securities.
China-related stocks such as shipbuilders and steelmakers
rebounded on bargain-hunting after dragging on the index all
throughout March over growth worries in the world's
second-largest economy.
China's big factories were surprisingly busy in March as a
stream of new orders lifted activity to an 11-month high, but
credit-constrained smaller manufacturers struggled, suggesting
that the economy is still losing steam.
"Investors are buying low on sectors that were subject to
exaggerated falls as a result of prior output data from HSBC
rather than moving on the latest news from China itself," said
Kim Soo-young, an analyst at KB Securities.
Hyundai Steel led gains among steel producers,
advancing 2.5 percent while Samsung Heavy Industries
, the world's second-largest shipbuilder, rose 1.3
percent.
Despite Monday's advances, analysts said risk appetites have
yet to turn a corner, with foreign investors reverting to net
sellers during Monday's session as they continued holding out on
riskier bets pending further market cues.
"Investors don't appear confident enough to make aggressive
bids without the release of solid March economic data and
first-quarter corporate earnings to confirm their cautious
optimism," said Han.
Offshore investors snapped a two-day buying streak to turn
into net sellers, disposing a net 15.1 billion won ($13.3
million) worth of shares.
The KOSPI 200 index closed up 0.9 percent while the
junior KOSDAQ edged 0.4 percent higher.
The main bourse saw 405.8 million shares change hands while
winning shares outnumbered decliners 472 to 330.
Move on day +0.76 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +11.1 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1,133.0500 Korean won)
(Additional Reporting by Seongwon Chang; Editing by Matt
Driskill)