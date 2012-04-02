SEOUL, April 3 Seoul shares are set to open
higher on Tuesday, after a rally on Wall Street pushed the S&P
500 to a fresh four-year high on robust U.S. and China factory
data.
"The U.S. stock rally will definitely lend a hand. Worries
of a slowdown in China's economy are starting to settle, helping
recently laggard, China-related issues to post a strong
recovery," said Bae Sung-young, an analyst at Hyundai
Securities.
The Institute for Supply Management said on Monday its index
of U.S. factory activity rose in March to top economists'
expectations. Factory activity also strengthened in China, South
Korea and Taiwan, although output was still far from
robust.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained
0.76 percent to close at 2,029.29 points on Monday.
---------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,419.04 0.75% 10.570
USD/JPY 82.13 0.1% 0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.180 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,676.69 -0.03% -0.560
US CRUDE $105.01 -0.21% -0.230
DOW JONES 13264.49 0.40% 52.45
ASIA ADRS 130.99 1.21% 1.56
-------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**KOREA LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD **
According to local media, Korea Life Insurance bid
about $875 million for a controlling stake in Tong Yang Life
Insurance, the highest offer among bidders.
**HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD **
Media reports said Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd
is planning to enter the electric car battery business via a
tie-up with a Canadian firm, MAGNA E-Car.
