SEOUL, April 3 Seoul shares are set to open higher on Tuesday, after a rally on Wall Street pushed the S&P 500 to a fresh four-year high on robust U.S. and China factory data. "The U.S. stock rally will definitely lend a hand. Worries of a slowdown in China's economy are starting to settle, helping recently laggard, China-related issues to post a strong recovery," said Bae Sung-young, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. The Institute for Supply Management said on Monday its index of U.S. factory activity rose in March to top economists' expectations. Factory activity also strengthened in China, South Korea and Taiwan, although output was still far from robust. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 0.76 percent to close at 2,029.29 points on Monday. ---------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,419.04 0.75% 10.570 USD/JPY 82.13 0.1% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.180 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,676.69 -0.03% -0.560 US CRUDE $105.01 -0.21% -0.230 DOW JONES 13264.49 0.40% 52.45 ASIA ADRS 130.99 1.21% 1.56 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St starts second quarter with rally >Prices gain as quarter-end selloff seen overdone >Euro slips on European manufacturing, yen climbs >Oil rises 2 pct on N.Sea delays, U.S. data ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **KOREA LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD ** According to local media, Korea Life Insurance bid about $875 million for a controlling stake in Tong Yang Life Insurance, the highest offer among bidders. **HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD ** Media reports said Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd is planning to enter the electric car battery business via a tie-up with a Canadian firm, MAGNA E-Car. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)