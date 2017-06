SEOUL, April 3 Seoul shares opened higher on Tuesday, buoyed by an overnight rally in U.S. stocks that saw the S&P 500 index close at a fresh four-year high following robust U.S. and China manufacturing data.

Early gains were led by automakers. Hyundai Motor Co advanced 3.1 percent while Kia Motors climbed 1.6 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.61 percent at 2,041.63 points as of 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)