* Automakers rally on sales, Q1 outlook * Samsung Elec sets another all-time high By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, April 3 Seoul shares climbed to a two-week high on Tuesday, tracking a rally in global equities after strong manufacturing data from the United States gave confidence to global growth prospects. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.91 percent at 2,047.78 points at 0305 GMT with Hyundai Motor touching its highest in eight months, and Samsung Electronics recording another peak. "With investors now looking ahead to jobs data due on Friday, the latest positive readings from factory activity, a key leading indicator, will leave investors high on optimism all throughout the week," said Kim Byung-yeon, a market analyst at Woori Investment & Securities. The Institute for Supply Management said on Monday its index of U.S. factory activity rose in March to top economists' expectations. Early gains were led by carmakers, buoyed by robust overseas sales and an optimistic outlook for first quarter earnings. "Unlike their technology peers, auto shares have failed to ride the earnings-driven momentum in recent weeks despite rosy expectations, but now they are starting to catch on," said Bae Sung-young, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. Hyundai Motor Co jumped 5 percent to touch an eight-month intraday high, while KIA Motors climbed 2.51 percent. Samsung Electronics continued its recent earnings-driven rally, gaining 1.6 percent to yet another all-time record high after a string of similar feats in recent sessions. Shipbuilders extended Monday's gains as worries of a rapid economic slowdown in China faded. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering gained 4.41 percent while Samsung Heavy Industries was up 3.14 percent. Bank shares pulled back after outperforming in the previous session after Moody's upgrade of South Korea's sovereign rating outlook to positive from stable. Hana Financial Group fell 2.23 percent, and Shinhan Financial Group was down 0.67 percent. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)