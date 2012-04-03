SEOUL, April 4 Seoul shares are poised for a weaker start on Wednesday, tracking falls in world stocks as minutes from the latest U.S. central bank meeting dashed hopes of additional economic stimulus measures. "Local shares made hefty gains yesterday and Wall Street fell, so there is a lot of pressure for a pullback. Earnings-driven momentum from large-cap techs and autos looks likely to provide a cushion however," said Lee Young-won, an analyst at HMC Securities. Federal Reserve policymakers in their March meeting minutes noted recent signs of slightly stronger growth but remained cautious about a broad pick-up in U.S. economic activity, also suggesting the appetite for another dose of stimulus has eased. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose nearly 1 percent on Tuesday to an eight-month closing high of 2,049.28 points. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:20 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,413.38 -0.4% -5.660 USD/JPY 82.81 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.293 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,646.49 0.10% 1.660 US CRUDE $104.07 0.06% 0.060 DOW JONES 13199.55 -0.49% -64.94 ASIA ADRS 129.34 -1.26% -1.65 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >S&P 500 falls from 4-year highs, thanks to the Fed >10-year notes extend price losses, fall a point >Dollar rallies vs euro, yen as Fed stimulus softens >Oil slips on demand caution, Fed minutes ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **AUTOMAKERS** U.S. auto sales rose 13 percent in March as recovery quickened. Kia Motors Corp saw its light vehicle sales in March soar 30.2 percent compared to a year before while Hyundai Motor Co's sales rose 12.7 percent. **POSCO, SK TELECOM CO LTD, HANA FINANCIAL GROUP, KB FINANCIAL GROUP ** South Korean steelmaker POSCO has offered its stakes in three local companies to raise a possible combined 585 billion won ($521.5 million), IFR reported on Tuesday. **SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD ** According to local media reports citing company sources, Samsung SDI has decided to establish a secondary battery production line in Malaysia. ($1 = 1121.8500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)