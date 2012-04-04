SEOUL, April 4 Seoul shares opened slightly
lower on Wednesday, tracking overnight falls in global peers as
minutes from the latest U.S. central bank meeting suggested
easing appetite for additional stimulus measures.
SK Telecom fell 2.8 percent at the opening bell,
following a 321 billion won ($286.1 million) stake sale offer by
shareholder POSCO.
Automobile shares bucked the trend, extending their latest
rally after reporting strong U.S. sales. Hyundai Motor Co
climbed 2.8 percent while Kia Motors
gained 1.9 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.1 percent at 2,047.17 points as of 0007 GMT.
($1 = 1121.8500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)