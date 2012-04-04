* Seoul bourse sees worst pct fall since Kim Jong-il's death
* Tracks global peers as Fed shies away from more stimulus
* High-beta stocks rocked on liquidity risk
* Samsung, Hyundai Motor ease back after setting record
highs
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, April 4 Seoul shares on Wednesday fell
from an eight-month closing high in the previous session,
tracking declines in global peers after minutes from the U.S.
Fed's March meeting suggested it was shying away from more
stimulus measures.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
dropped 1.5 percent to close at 2,018.61 points, its worst daily
percentage fall since declining 3.4 percent on December 19, the
day of Kim Jong-il's death.
"We are seeing a clear divide in performance between shares
underpinned by solid fundamentals and those that have been
buoyed by liquidity factors alone, with focus now set firmly on
first quarter earnings" said Kyobo Securities analyst Kim
Hyoung-ryoul.
The Federal Reserve minutes showed policymakers, while
noting signs of slightly stronger growth, remained focused on a
still elevated jobless rate. It also suggested the appetite for
further quantitative easing has waned significantly in light of
the improving U.S. economy.
Losses were amplified in late trade on institutional
selling, with a net 406.3 billion won ($362.2 million) of shares
sold during the day, the most in more than two months.
Declining sectors were led by liquidity-dependent, high-beta
stocks such as builders and shipyards. Samsung Engineering Co
tumbled 5.3 percent, while Daewoo Shipbuilding &
Marine Engineering slid 4.9 percent.
Volatile brokerage issues also added weight, Woori
Investment & Securities fell 3.8 percent, while
Daewoo Securities shed 4.4 percent.
SK Telecom Co Ltd, the country's largest mobile
carrier, lost 3.2 percent after POSCO sold 321
billion won ($286.1 million) worth of its shares in a block deal
at a cut-price offer from Tuesday's close.
Tech-heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
touched yet another all-time high earlier in the session after a
string of similar feats in recent sessions, but reversed gains
to close 1.1 percent lower.
Samsung Electronics will release its preliminary earnings
guidance for January-March on Friday, with some analysts
forecasting a profit of up to 5.5 trillion won ($4.9 billion),
which would represent a quarterly record.
Automakers snapped a two-day rally after a strong start on
Wednesday, tracking broad falls in the index to reverse gains.
But they were seen supported by healthy sales in the recovering
U.S. car market, as Hyundai Motor Co edged 0.6
percent lower after touching an all-time high during morning
trade, while KIA Motors Corp ended flat.
Hyundai and KIA, the country's two biggest carmakers and
leading auto exporters to the U.S, saw a 12.7 and 30.2 percent
boost, respectively, in March U.S sales compared to a year
earlier.
607.2 million shares exchanged hands on the main bourse,
while losing shares outnumbered winners 693 to 153.
The benchmark KOSPI 200 index fell 1.5 percent and
the junior KOSDAQ index tumbled 2.5 percent
Move on day -1.5 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +10.6 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1121.8500 Korean won)
