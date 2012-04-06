SEOUL, April 6 Seoul shares opened slightly
lower on Friday, with risk appetite dashed over resurfacing
worries in the euro zone amid rising Spanish borrowing costs.
Early declines were led by brokerages, with Daewoo
Securities falling 1.6 percent and Samsung
Securities shedding 1.1 percent.
Samsung Electronics traded 0.6 percent lower
with investors showing a muted reaction to its record 5.8
trillion won ($5.15 billion) first-quarter profit estimate
announced before the opening bell.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.17 percent at 2,024.40 points as of 0005 GMT.
($1 = 1127.2750 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)