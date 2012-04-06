* Wait-and-see approach prevails ahead of major econ data * Investors rotate into undervalued sectors for bargains * Samsung estimates record Q1 profits, impact limited * Ssangyong Eng spikes 15 pct on report of Lotte interest By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, April 6 Seoul shares closed nearly steady on Friday with a record first quarter profit estimate from Samsung Electronics having limited impact as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of key data from the U.S. and China and a long holiday weekend for many major markets. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.01 percent higher to close at 2,029.03 points, up 0.74 percent on the week. "Next week's data on China will be closely watched, with China's CPI (consumer price index) expected to come well under Beijing's tolerance threshold of 4 percent ... leaving hope for additional stimulus measures," said Oh On-su, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. China's National Bureau of Statistics is set to announce the country's March quarter CPI, GDP growth, and trade balance figures next week. Investors also moved into undervalued sectors after sensing blue chip stocks as overheated after an extended, earnings-driven surge in recent sessions. "Fund flows have been highly focused on technology and auto shares recently, creating a price gap that has prompted investors to hunt for bargains in sectors subject to exaggerated recent falls," said Oh. Retailers outperformed, with Hyundai Department Store closing up 3.7 percent while Shinsegae advanced 4.2 percent to extend the sector's rebound after sharp falls in late March, buoyed by hopes of a turnaround in sales. Crude oil refiners, one of the most heavily battered shares since a jump in oil prices since the start of 2012, also posted a rare winning session, as SK Innovation rose 1 percent while S-Oil gained 0.9 percent Samsung Electronics announced record quarterly profit of $5.15 billion driven by booming smartphone and tablet sales, but shares edged up 0.2 percent as earnings optimism had long been priced in, traders said. But Samsung Electro-Mechanics, a major parts supplier to Samsung Electronics which draws the major source of its revenue from sales of smartphone components, gained 3.1 percent. Ssangyong Engineering & Construction spiked up by the daily limit of 15 percent after local media said that a member of the Lotte Group conglomerate was mulling a takeover of the firm. STX Corp shares soared 5.1 percent on media reports saying it had signed an MOU for an estimated 11 trillion won ($9.8 billion) construction deal with the Libyan government as part of its efforts to rebuild the country after months of civil war. Market players will keep a close eye on a key U.S. jobs data due out at 1230 GMT that is forecasted to show a fourth straight month of job creation and the longest streak of monthly job gains over 200,000 since 1999. Major U.S, and European markets will be closed from Friday through to Monday for the Easter holidays and will reopen on Tuesday. Move on day +0.01 percent 12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +11.1 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1127.2750 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ed Lane)