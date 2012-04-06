* Wait-and-see approach prevails ahead of major econ data
* Investors rotate into undervalued sectors for bargains
* Samsung estimates record Q1 profits, impact limited
* Ssangyong Eng spikes 15 pct on report of Lotte interest
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, April 6 Seoul shares closed nearly steady
on Friday with a record first quarter profit estimate from
Samsung Electronics having limited impact as
investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of key data from the
U.S. and China and a long holiday weekend for many major
markets.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
0.01 percent higher to close at 2,029.03 points, up 0.74 percent
on the week.
"Next week's data on China will be closely watched, with
China's CPI (consumer price index) expected to come
well under Beijing's tolerance threshold of 4 percent ...
leaving hope for additional stimulus measures," said Oh On-su,
an analyst at Hyundai Securities.
China's National Bureau of Statistics is set to announce the
country's March quarter CPI, GDP growth, and trade balance
figures next week.
Investors also moved into undervalued sectors after sensing
blue chip stocks as overheated after an extended,
earnings-driven surge in recent sessions.
"Fund flows have been highly focused on technology and auto
shares recently, creating a price gap that has prompted
investors to hunt for bargains in sectors subject to exaggerated
recent falls," said Oh.
Retailers outperformed, with Hyundai Department Store
closing up 3.7 percent while Shinsegae
advanced 4.2 percent to extend the sector's rebound after sharp
falls in late March, buoyed by hopes of a turnaround in sales.
Crude oil refiners, one of the most heavily battered shares
since a jump in oil prices since the start of 2012, also posted
a rare winning session, as SK Innovation rose 1
percent while S-Oil gained 0.9 percent
Samsung Electronics announced record quarterly
profit of $5.15 billion driven by booming smartphone and tablet
sales, but shares edged up 0.2 percent as earnings optimism had
long been priced in, traders said.
But Samsung Electro-Mechanics, a major parts
supplier to Samsung Electronics which draws the
major source of its revenue from sales of smartphone components,
gained 3.1 percent.
Ssangyong Engineering & Construction spiked up
by the daily limit of 15 percent after local media said that a
member of the Lotte Group conglomerate was mulling a takeover of
the firm.
STX Corp shares soared 5.1 percent on media
reports saying it had signed an MOU for an estimated 11 trillion
won ($9.8 billion) construction deal with the Libyan government
as part of its efforts to rebuild the country after months of
civil war.
Market players will keep a close eye on a key U.S. jobs data
due out at 1230 GMT that is forecasted to show a
fourth straight month of job creation and the longest streak of
monthly job gains over 200,000 since 1999.
Major U.S, and European markets will be closed from Friday
through to Monday for the Easter holidays and will reopen on
Tuesday.
Move on day +0.01 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +11.1 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1127.2750 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ed Lane)