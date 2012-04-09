* Support kicks in after 2,000 pt level broken
* Financials, exporters weighed by weak U.S. data
* China economic data to provide next key signals
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, April 9 Seoul shares plunged to a
one-month low on Monday, tracking sharp declines in Asian peers
as a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data raised concerns of
stuttering growth in the world's largest economy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 1.29 percent at 2,002.79 points as of 0222 GMT, after
briefly dipping below the psychologically significant 2,000
point level to touch a one-month intraday low.
"Technology and auto heavyweights had been dragging the
index higher recently on positive earnings momentum, but they
were hit hard by the latest signs of a slowdown in the U.S.
economy, depriving the market of a key source of steady
support," said Lee Jin-woo, an analyst at Mirae Asset
Securities.
On Friday, data showed U.S. payrolls grew by 120,000 in
March, far below the expected gain of 203,000 jobs and the
smallest increase since October.
Samsung Electronics fell 1.3 percent while
Hyundai Mobis declined 2.2 percent.
Financial shares were battered by dashed risk appetite.
Woori Finance Holdings fell 3.5 percent while KB
Financial Group Inc declined 3.6 percent.
The market is expected to find strong technical support near
the 2,000 point level, according to Lee.
"The index is still seen comfortably sheltered inside the
1,950-2,050 range. If investors don't buy at the 2,000 point
level, the March-low of 1,966 will represent the absolute
downside barrier," he said.
Investors will be shifting focus to a slew of data due this
week from China, including its March trade balance as well as
inflation and first-quarter gross domestic product, which will
provide a crucial gauge for risk appetite.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)