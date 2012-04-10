SEOUL, April 10 Seoul shares nudged higher at the opening bell on Tuesday, recovering from a one-month closing low set in the previous session and inching back above the psychologically significant 2,000 point threshold. Early winners included crude oil refiners. S-Oil gained 1.9 percent while GS Holdings was up 1.4 percent. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.3 percent at 2,003.06 points as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)