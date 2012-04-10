* KOSPI back above key 2,000-point level

* Futures selling eases, lifts pressure off shares

* Quiet trade ahead of elections, N.Korea rocket launch

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, April 10 Seoul shares rode technical support to head higher on Tuesday morning in choppy trade, recovering from Monday's one-month closing low and edging back above the psychologically significant 2,000-point mark as investors picked up futures after heavy selling in the previous session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.52 percent at 2,007.55 as of 0301 GMT.

"There was a large volume of knee-jerk selling yesterday after a heavy fall in U.S. stock futures, but the pricing action was exaggerated and too fast, with the range floor near 2,000 points still proving to be very rugged," said Samsung Securities analyst Gwak Jung-bo.

Trading was light as some investors took to the sidelines ahead of a string of key events, including South Korean parliamentary elections on Wednesday, expiry on futures options on Thursday, and an impending North Korean rocket launch.

Buyers turned to recently laggard energy and petrochemical counters, with SK Innovation Co Ltd, the country's largest crude oil refiner, up 3.1 percent, while LG Chem Ltd rose 3.4 percent.

Builders bounced back from a recent decline. Samsung Engineering Co Ltd gained 1.6 percent, while Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd firmed 1.2 percent.

Automakers snapped the latest earnings-backed rally, with Hyundai Motor Co down 2.1 percent and KIA Motors Corp off 1 percent.

Investors are cautiously awaiting China trade data due later on Tuesday, hot on the heels of higher-than-expected inflation in March, which did not change views that Beijing would remain flexible about easing monetary policy to support growth. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Lewis)