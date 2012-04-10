Tel Aviv bourse to remove hurdles for new members
JERUSALEM, June 11 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said on Sunday it is making it easier for financial groups to become bourse members in its latest bid to improve trading volumes.
SEOUL, April 10 Seoul shares reversed early advances to close slightly lower on Tuesday, briefly recovering and then relinquishing the psychologically significant 2,000 point level ahead of a public holiday.
Auto shares underperformed as investors cashed in on recent gains, with Hyundai Motor falling 2.8 percent while Kia Motors shed 2.5 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) drifted 0.13 percent lower to close at 1,994.41 points, extending a one-month closing low set in the previous session.
South Korean financial markets will be closed on Wednesday for parliamentary elections. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
JERUSALEM, June 11 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said on Sunday it is making it easier for financial groups to become bourse members in its latest bid to improve trading volumes.
DUBAI/DOHA June 11 Qatar is ready to listen to the concerns of Gulf Arab states that have cut diplomatic and economic ties, Kuwait said on Sunday as it tried to mediate a solution to the worst regional crisis in years.