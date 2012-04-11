SEOUL, April 12 Seoul shares are seen drifting
on Thursday over mixed signals from Europe and the United States
and contrasting market reaction over the last two sessions, with
local financial markets re-opening after Wednesday's
parliamentary election.
"Alcoa Inc's surprise profits started the U.S. earnings
season on a high note, with sentiment receiving further support
from hopes of a debt-purchase programme from the European
Central Bank. They are good signs moving forward," said Lee
Eun-taek, an analyst at Dongbu Securities.
"But these headlines may be counter-balanced by renewed euro
zone jitters that rocked global equity markets just the day
before while the South Korean markets were closed," he said.
Aluminum producer Alcoa Inc surprised Wall Street
with a first-quarter profit, after a loss in the fourth quarter
of 2011, as global markets improved, especially in the aerospace
and automobile sectors.
ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Wednesday
the scale of market pressure on Spain is not justified given the
reforms being undertaken by its government and the European
Central Bank still has its bond-buying programme as an
option.
Impoverished North Korea rejected international protests
over what its neighbours say is a disguised ballistic missile
test, announcing on Wednesday it was in the process of fuelling
the rocket. That means the rocket, which the North says is
carrying a satellite, could be launched as early as Thursday.
Analysts say its impact on the financial markets may be
minimal.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.13 percent to close at 1,994.41 points on Tuesday.
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**KOREA GAS CORP **
Korea Gas Corp, in a consortium with Royal Dutch
Shell Plc, Mitsubishi Corp, and China National
Petroleum Corp, are in the final stages of negotiations to build
a $12.35 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on
Canada's west coast, the Japan's Nikkei reported.
**STX CORP
Italian government-owned ship builder Fincantieri SpA is among
the suitors vying for an $800 million controlling stake in
Singapore-listed STX OSV Holdings, put up for sale by
parent firm STX Corp, a source familiar with the
matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
