* KOSPI pares losses after dropping to 1-mth low * Foreigners dump most shares since early March * Profit taking hits blue-chip tech shares * Eyes on N.Korea rocket launch expected by Saturday By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, April 12 South Korean stocks fell on Thursday, battered by the heaviest foreign selling since early March, but managed to pare early losses that had driven the benchmark index to one-month lows. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.4 percent to close at 1,983.63 points, after sliding at one point to 1,969.09, the lowest level since March 8. South Korean financial markets were closed on Wednesday due to parliamentary elections. "Thursday's options expiry triggered unwinding of futures on narrowing basis spreads, but selling pressure was especially heavy among foreigners, with institutions having already vented steam through steady fund redemptions all throughout March and April," said Ham Sung-sik, an analyst at Daishin Securities. Offshore investors dumped a net 365.7 billion won ($320.9 million) worth of shares, their heaviest daily net selling in over a month. Blue-chip technology counters took a battering from foreign sell-offs as investors cashed out on recent gains. Samsung Electronics, the most heavily-traded stock on Thursday, and rival LG Electronics both fell around 2.9 percent. Investors continued to seek bargains in recent laggards, however, helping energy and petrochemical shares outperform. SK Innovation, South Korea's largest crude oil refiner, rose 2.5 percent while LG Chem, the country's biggest chemical maker, climbed 3.5 percent. Aluminum producer Alcoa Inc started the U.S. earnings season on a high note by posting a surprise upswing out of the red in the first-quarter, lending support to material shares on hopes of improving global market conditions. POSCO, the world's third-largest steelmaker, rose 1.4 percent while Hyundai Steel gained 2.4 percent. Investors were cautious as concerns over the fiscal health of Spain and Italy resurfaced, despite comments from a European Central Bank official expressing optimism on Spain and hinting at a bond-buying intervention should it become necessary. Financial markets also were eyeing developments in North Korea after the reclusive state announced it was fuelling a rocket for an impending launch. Local media quoted a South Korean government official said the rocket would be launched by Saturday at the latest. The KOSPI 200 index fell 0.54 percent while the junior KOSDAQ index rose 0.19 percent. Move on day -0.39 percent 12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +8.81 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1139.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)