SEOUL, April 13 Seoul shares are poised to snap
a three-day skid and post a strong rebound on Friday despite
North Korea proceeding with an internationally condemned rocket
launch before the market open, analysts said.
North Korea launched early Friday morning a ballistic
rocket it claims is carrying a weather satellite, South Korea's
YTN television reported without citing sources. Analysts said
the market impact would be limited as has been the case with
similar provocative actions from the North in the
past.
"We'll have to wait and see how the world reacts to the
launch, but we foresee the impact being marginal. The reduced
U.S. trade deficit and whispers that China's first quarter
growth could top 9 percent are setting the stage for a strong
rally," said Park Jung-woo, an analyst at SK Securities.
The U.S. trade deficit narrowed unexpectedly in February as
exports hit a record high, imports from China and other key
suppliers declined and oil import volume fell to the lowest in
15 years, a government report showed on Thursday.
Investors showed a muted reaction to U.S. data showing
first-time claims for jobless aid rose unexpectedly in the
latest week. Some economists blamed the Easter holiday for the
spike in claims and expected applications to trend lower in
coming weeks.
Renewed jitters in the euro zone calmed after Spanish and
Italian bond yields fell, easing debt pressure on the
single-currency bloc's peripheral economies.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.4 percent to close at 1,983.63 points on Thursday.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22: 02
GMT-----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,387.57 1.38% 18.860
USD/JPY 80.84 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.056 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,675.19 0.01% 0.210
US CRUDE $103.67 0.03% 0.030
DOW JONES 12986.58 1.41% 181.19
ASIA ADRS 127.42 1.51% 1.90
-------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St climbs as global fears ebb, Google up late
>Prices fall but selling eases after auction
>Euro rises, but debt worries could limit gains
>Crude rises as China GDP talk lifts markets
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**SHIPPING LINERS**
Maersk Line, the world's biggest container shipping company,
expects more freight rate increases this year after rate rises
in March and April, the chairman of parent group A.P.
Moller-Maersk said on Thursday.
**CELLTRION **
Europe's drugs watchdog is to evaluate a copycat version of the
best-selling biotech drug Remicade, used to treat arthritis. The
London-based agency did not identify the company behind the
application but analysts at Bernstein said they believed it was
Celltrion.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)