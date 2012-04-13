* Muted reaction to early morning N.Korea rocket launch * China Q1 growth expectations, U.S. data bolster optimism * Central bank holds interest rate for 10th-straight month By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, April 13 Seoul shares climbed more than 1 percent on Friday as investors shrugged off a North Korean rocket launch that South Korean officials said had failed, helping the KOSPI index scale back above the psychologically significant 2,000-point chart level. The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.18 percent at 2,010.06 points by 0100 GMT. South Korean government officials and other sources said Pyongyang's much-hyped and internationally-condemned long-range rocket apparently crashed into the sea a few minutes after lift-off on Friday morning, prior to Seoul's share market open. South Korean Vice Finance Minister Shin Je-yoon said on Friday the government was closely watching financial markets following North Korea's rocket launch and would act to stabilise them if necessary. Prior to and after the launch, analysts said the event would have little to no impact on the local financial markets. "The market has shown little tendency to react in any noticeable way from other provocative actions conducted by North Korea in the past, and it remains the same way today," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities. "If the rocket launch triggers a more serious military-related response then it is a different story, but the launch itself has little significance and the market has already been aware and exposed to the news since North Korea announced its intention to launch last month," he added. Markets also took in stride South Korea's central bank holding interest rates steady for a 10th consecutive month on Friday, as expected, after recent data relieved some concerns about high inflation and slow economic growth. Investors instead rode on optimism that China's first-quarter economic growth may surprise forecasters by coming in as high as 9 percent, traders said. Other data showed that the U.S. trade deficit shrank 12.4 percent to $46 billion in February, the biggest month-to-month decline since May 2009, the Commerce Department said, as exports hit a record high. Shipyards led the broad rally, as Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering soared 5.7 percent while Samsung Heavy Industries climbed 4.6 percent. Builders also lent support, as Samsung Engineering rose 4.8 percent while Hyundai Engineering & Construction advanced 3.3 percent. Some defensive issues struggled to buck wider trends, as SK Telecom, South Korea's largest mobile service provider, edged down 0.4 percent while tobacco-maker KT&G slid 2.6 percent. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)