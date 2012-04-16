* Financials drop on euro zone financial concerns * China policy easing signals eyed for key support * Trading in Hi-mart suspended, faces possible de-listing By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, April 16 Seoul shares fell on Monday, tracking a wide decline in global peers after a surge in bond yields and debt insurance costs in Spain renewed jitters over the euro zone's financial health and dashed investor risk appetite. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.81 percent to close at 1,992.63 points on Monday. "Europe will be the focal point for the market this week, especially the results of Spanish bond auctions that may provide clues on how deep this latest crisis is running," said Choi Chang-ho, an analyst at Shinhan Investment & Securities. Spain faces a key test this week with an auction of two- and 10-year bonds on Thursday after seeing is debt yields approach the widely-perceived sustainability threshold of 6 percent on Friday. Investor confidence has also been dented by worries of lacklustre growth in China after data showed slackening private domestic demand, retail sales and fixed asset investment, while property and home sales declined sharply, although many analysts maintain that a "hard landing" scenario appears unlikely. "Offshore investors are the key driving force of South Korean equities, and further indications of a soft landing scenario and easing measures by Chinese policymakers will be the key determinant in the recovery of foreign capital inflow, and thus local stocks in general," said Park Ok-hee, an analyst at IBK Securities. Foreigners were net sellers for a fifth-consecutive session, offloading a net 165.6 billion won ($145.9 million) worth of shares on the day and 873.4 billion won in total during the five-day selling streak. Financials led the decline among peers, with Hana Financial Group sliding 4.3 percent while Woori Finance Holdings fell 2 percent. Builders underperformed among cyclical shares which broadly lagged the index on Monday, as GS Construction shed 3.2 percent while Samsung C&T dipped 3.3 percent. CJ O Shopping, a South Korean home shopping enterprise, plunged by its daily limit of 15 percent after announcing via regulatory exchange on Friday that it was reducing its stake in the company's Chinese venture subsidiary. Korean Air, South Korea's flagship carrier, slumped 5 percent as analysts forecast a first-quarter operating loss on reduced air passengers and cargo demand, as well as high oil prices cutting into margins. On Monday, the Korea Exchange said it had suspended all trading of shares in electronics retailer Hi-Mart Co as it plans to review a possible de-listing of the firm following embezzlement charges laid against company executives. Among the most heavily traded shares, major automakers bucked the downward trend to post modest gains, as Hyundai Motor rose 1.9 percent while KIA Motors gained 0.6 percent. 447.3 million shares changed hands, while losing shares outnumbered gainers 469 to 332. The benchmark large-cap KOSPI 200 index fell 0.89 percent while the junior KOSDAQ index edged 0.33 percent higher. Move on day -0.81 percent 12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +9.14 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1134.9000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)