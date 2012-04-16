* Financials drop on euro zone financial concerns
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, April 16 Seoul shares fell on Monday,
tracking a wide decline in global peers after a surge in bond
yields and debt insurance costs in Spain renewed jitters over
the euro zone's financial health and dashed investor risk
appetite.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.81 percent to close at 1,992.63 points on Monday.
"Europe will be the focal point for the market this week,
especially the results of Spanish bond auctions that may provide
clues on how deep this latest crisis is running," said Choi
Chang-ho, an analyst at Shinhan Investment & Securities.
Spain faces a key test this week with an auction of two- and
10-year bonds on Thursday after seeing is debt yields approach
the widely-perceived sustainability threshold of 6 percent on
Friday.
Investor confidence has also been dented by worries of
lacklustre growth in China after data showed slackening private
domestic demand, retail sales and fixed asset investment, while
property and home sales declined sharply, although many analysts
maintain that a "hard landing" scenario appears unlikely.
"Offshore investors are the key driving force of South
Korean equities, and further indications of a soft landing
scenario and easing measures by Chinese policymakers will be the
key determinant in the recovery of foreign capital inflow, and
thus local stocks in general," said Park Ok-hee, an analyst at
IBK Securities.
Foreigners were net sellers for a fifth-consecutive session,
offloading a net 165.6 billion won ($145.9 million) worth of
shares on the day and 873.4 billion won in total during the
five-day selling streak.
Financials led the decline among peers, with Hana Financial
Group sliding 4.3 percent while Woori Finance
Holdings fell 2 percent.
Builders underperformed among cyclical shares which broadly
lagged the index on Monday, as GS Construction shed
3.2 percent while Samsung C&T dipped 3.3 percent.
CJ O Shopping, a South Korean home shopping
enterprise, plunged by its daily limit of 15 percent after
announcing via regulatory exchange on Friday that it was
reducing its stake in the company's Chinese venture subsidiary.
Korean Air, South Korea's flagship carrier,
slumped 5 percent as analysts forecast a first-quarter operating
loss on reduced air passengers and cargo demand, as well as high
oil prices cutting into margins.
On Monday, the Korea Exchange said it had suspended all
trading of shares in electronics retailer Hi-Mart Co
as it plans to review a possible de-listing of the firm
following embezzlement charges laid against company
executives.
Among the most heavily traded shares, major automakers
bucked the downward trend to post modest gains, as Hyundai Motor
rose 1.9 percent while KIA Motors gained
0.6 percent.
447.3 million shares changed hands, while losing shares
outnumbered gainers 469 to 332.
The benchmark large-cap KOSPI 200 index fell 0.89
percent while the junior KOSDAQ index edged 0.33 percent
higher.
Move on day -0.81 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +9.14 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1134.9000 Korean won)
