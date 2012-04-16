SEOUL, April 17 Seoul shares are seen stuck in a
narrow range on Tuesday, as investors curb risky bets despite
stronger-than-expected U.S. retail data as jitters over Spain
persist ahead of a key bond auction on Thursday.
"Spain is facing a busy period of debt rollovers in the near
future and it cannot rely on debt-purchase intervention from the
European Central Bank," said Rhoo Yong-suk, an analyst at
Hyundai Securities.
"The market is holding its breath this week to see how much
Spanish debt investors pick up and at what yields during
Thursday's auction."
Spain and Italy faced growing market pressure on Monday,
stoking fears of a new phase in the euro zone debt crisis as
yields on Spanish 10-year bonds climbed to over 6.1 percent,
above levels that many see as the tolerance threshold.
U.S. retail sales rose by a surprise 0.8 percent in March as
Americans shrugged off high gasoline prices and spent more than
expected, suggesting economic growth in the first quarter was
probably not as weak as many had feared.
Large-cap technology shares, the main target of
profit-taking in recent sessions after a first-quarter surge,
may face continued selling pressure as Apple shares
fell 4.2 percent overnight following a 43 percent rise since the
turn of the year.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.81 percent to close at 1,992.63 points on Monday.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:27 GMT0------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,369.57 -0.05% -0.690
USD/JPY 80.41 0.04% 0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.982 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,652.30 0.04% 0.700
US CRUDE $103.19 0.25% 0.260
DOW JONES 12921.41 0.56% 71.82
ASIA ADRS 125.46 -0.28% -0.35
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Dow gains on retail sales but Apple bites Nasdaq
>Prices steady as Spain worries offset by profit
>Euro higher in technical trade, caution remains
>Oil tumbles 2 pct on early US pipeline reversal
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**POSCO **
POSCO, the world's third-largest steelmaker said in
a regulatory filing after the closing bell on Monday that it has
had no concrete discussions over a possible bid for French
marine engineering company GTT.
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD **
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it would unveil the
Galaxy S3, the latest iteration of its Galaxy series of
smartphones, in London on May 3 during the run-up to the 2012
Summer Olympics.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)