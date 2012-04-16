SEOUL, April 17 Seoul shares are seen stuck in a narrow range on Tuesday, as investors curb risky bets despite stronger-than-expected U.S. retail data as jitters over Spain persist ahead of a key bond auction on Thursday. "Spain is facing a busy period of debt rollovers in the near future and it cannot rely on debt-purchase intervention from the European Central Bank," said Rhoo Yong-suk, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. "The market is holding its breath this week to see how much Spanish debt investors pick up and at what yields during Thursday's auction." Spain and Italy faced growing market pressure on Monday, stoking fears of a new phase in the euro zone debt crisis as yields on Spanish 10-year bonds climbed to over 6.1 percent, above levels that many see as the tolerance threshold. U.S. retail sales rose by a surprise 0.8 percent in March as Americans shrugged off high gasoline prices and spent more than expected, suggesting economic growth in the first quarter was probably not as weak as many had feared. Large-cap technology shares, the main target of profit-taking in recent sessions after a first-quarter surge, may face continued selling pressure as Apple shares fell 4.2 percent overnight following a 43 percent rise since the turn of the year. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.81 percent to close at 1,992.63 points on Monday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:27 GMT0------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,369.57 -0.05% -0.690 USD/JPY 80.41 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.982 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,652.30 0.04% 0.700 US CRUDE $103.19 0.25% 0.260 DOW JONES 12921.41 0.56% 71.82 ASIA ADRS 125.46 -0.28% -0.35 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Dow gains on retail sales but Apple bites Nasdaq >Prices steady as Spain worries offset by profit >Euro higher in technical trade, caution remains >Oil tumbles 2 pct on early US pipeline reversal ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **POSCO ** POSCO, the world's third-largest steelmaker said in a regulatory filing after the closing bell on Monday that it has had no concrete discussions over a possible bid for French marine engineering company GTT. **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD ** Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it would unveil the Galaxy S3, the latest iteration of its Galaxy series of smartphones, in London on May 3 during the run-up to the 2012 Summer Olympics. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)