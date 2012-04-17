* Investors guarded ahead of Spain debt sale, mixed data * Samsung Elec poised for 6-day slide on profit-taking By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, April 17 Seoul shares fell slightly on Tuesday morning as investors took to the sidelines to assess the euro zone's latest debt troubles and await the results of a Spanish bond auction. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.21 percent at 1,988.36 points as of 0312 GMT. "The market is on standby ahead of the Spanish debt sale, and U.S. data also failed to lend any momentum with a mixed showing," said Kim Hak-gyun, an analyst at Daewoo Securities. "There seems to be more room for corrections in Samsung Electronics and the tech sector in general after the fall in Apple shares yesterday," Spain faces a fresh test of investor confidence when it sells 12- and 18-month Treasury bills later on Tuesday, ahead of more significant two- and 10-year bond auctions on Thursday. U.S. retail sales rose 0.8 percent in March, well above consensus forecasts indicating solid consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity. Still, positive sentiment was dashed by a sharp decline in New York manufacturing data. Korean energy shares, hurt all year by high oil prices, underperformed once more as GS Holdings, the parent of South Korea's second largest refiner, fell 1.9 percent while S-Oil, the third-biggest refiner, declined 2.3 percent. Investors continued to take profits on index-heavyweight Samsung Electronics, which was trading 0.9 percent lower and poised for a sixth-straight losing session after a hitting an all-time high in early April that put it up 22 percent this year. After outperforming peers this year, technology counters may be facing additional selling pressure after Apple Inc shares stumbled 4.2 percent overnight on profit-taking. Shares in home-shopping retailer CJ O Shopping tumbled 6.4 percent on Tuesday morning, extending a 15 percent plunge on Monday following the announcement that it will sell part of its stake in a Chinese subsidiary. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Eric Meijer)