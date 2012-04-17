* Daily turnover lowest in 3-1/2 months * Samsung Elec falls for sixth-straight day * CJ O Shopping extends losses, at 21-mth low By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, April 17 Seoul shares edged lower on Tuesday after a choppy trading session, weighed down by persistent worries of a renewed debt crisis in the euro zone, prompting investors to curb riskier strategies pending the results of a Spanish bond auction. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched down 0.37 percent to close at 1,985.30 points. Tuesday's turnover of 3.93 trillion won ($3.45 billion) was the lowest in three and a half months. "With debt worries over Spain looming large ... the market bucked slightly to downward pressure, especially without the ever-reliant support of blue chips that have gone missing in recent sessions," said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities. Spanish bond yields soared above 6 percent on Monday for the first time since December, and Madrid faces a key test of investor confidence when it holds a series of bond auctions on Tuesday and Thursday. Data releases from the U.S. yielded mixed signals, as sentiment received a limited boost from stronger-than-expected retail sales growth in March, but that was offset by sharp falls in New York manufacturing activity. Energy stocks underperformed, with S-Oil, South Korea's third-largest refiner, falling 2.7 percent while GS Holdings lost 1.7 percent. Investors continued to cash out of index heavyweight Samsung Electronics, which fell 0.8 percent on Tuesday to set a six-day losing streak after a hitting an all-time high in early April that put it up 22 percent for the year. After outperforming peers this year, technology shares may be facing additional selling pressure after Apple Inc shares dropped 4.2 percent after a meteoric rise this year, as investors booked profits. Screen-maker LG Display fell 2.9 percent while memory chip-maker SK Hynix shed 3.3 percent. Home shopping retailer CJ O Shopping, saw its shares extend sharp declines into a second day, tumbling 5.9 percent to a 21-month low after a 15 percent plunge on Monday which followed an announcement that the company will sell part of its stake in a Chinese subsidiary. Lotte Midopa, a Lotte Group affiliate which operates a department store in Seoul, rallied 5.8 percent on media reports that Lotte Group was planning to merge Lotte Midpoa with retail-giant subsidiary Lotte Shopping. 441.3 million shares exchanged hands on the main bourse while declining shares outnumbered winners 413 to 385. The KOSPI 200 index was down 0.44 percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ edged 0.14 percent lower. Move on day -0.37 percent 12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +8.73 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1138.6000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)