* Daily turnover lowest in 3-1/2 months
* Samsung Elec falls for sixth-straight day
* CJ O Shopping extends losses, at 21-mth low
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, April 17 Seoul shares edged lower on
Tuesday after a choppy trading session, weighed down by
persistent worries of a renewed debt crisis in the euro zone,
prompting investors to curb riskier strategies pending the
results of a Spanish bond auction.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched
down 0.37 percent to close at 1,985.30 points.
Tuesday's turnover of 3.93 trillion won ($3.45 billion) was
the lowest in three and a half months.
"With debt worries over Spain looming large ... the market
bucked slightly to downward pressure, especially without the
ever-reliant support of blue chips that have gone missing in
recent sessions," said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Tong Yang
Securities.
Spanish bond yields soared above 6 percent on Monday for the
first time since December, and Madrid faces a key test of
investor confidence when it holds a series of bond auctions on
Tuesday and Thursday.
Data releases from the U.S. yielded mixed signals, as
sentiment received a limited boost from stronger-than-expected
retail sales growth in March, but that was offset by sharp falls
in New York manufacturing activity.
Energy stocks underperformed, with S-Oil, South
Korea's third-largest refiner, falling 2.7 percent while GS
Holdings lost 1.7 percent.
Investors continued to cash out of index heavyweight Samsung
Electronics, which fell 0.8 percent on Tuesday to
set a six-day losing streak after a hitting an all-time high in
early April that put it up 22 percent for the year.
After outperforming peers this year, technology shares may
be facing additional selling pressure after Apple Inc
shares dropped 4.2 percent after a meteoric rise this year, as
investors booked profits.
Screen-maker LG Display fell 2.9 percent while
memory chip-maker SK Hynix shed 3.3 percent.
Home shopping retailer CJ O Shopping, saw its
shares extend sharp declines into a second day, tumbling 5.9
percent to a 21-month low after a 15 percent plunge on Monday
which followed an announcement that the company will sell part
of its stake in a Chinese subsidiary.
Lotte Midopa, a Lotte Group affiliate which
operates a department store in Seoul, rallied 5.8 percent on
media reports that Lotte Group was planning to merge Lotte
Midpoa with retail-giant subsidiary Lotte Shopping.
441.3 million shares exchanged hands on the main bourse
while declining shares outnumbered winners 413 to 385.
The KOSPI 200 index was down 0.44 percent while the
junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ edged 0.14 percent lower.
Move on day -0.37 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +8.73 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1138.6000 Korean won)
