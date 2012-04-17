SEOUL, April 18 Seoul shares are set for a
strong opening on Wednesday after a string of positive U.S.
corporate earnings and a fall in Spain's debt yields bolstered
risk appetite.
"The market is poised to break out with a lot of upside
pressure having been built up over recent sessions while
investors were temporarily handcuffed by the flare-up in the
euro zone," said Kim Sung-bong, an analyst at Samsung
Securities.
Kim said a 1.26 percent advance in CME Group's KOSPI 200
futures overnight would lend strong support, while tepid foreign
capital inflows and recently lagging blue-chips were likely to
post a strong recovery.
U.S. stocks scored their biggest gains in a month after
Coca-Cola led a round of strong earnings, with Apple
shares snapping a five-day losing streak and IBM, Intel, and
Yahoo all beating earnings estimates.
A Spanish bond auction of 12 and 18 month debt attracted
higher-than-expected demand, and yields on Spain's 10-year notes
fell below the 6 percent threshold.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.37 percent to close at 1,985.30 points on Tuesday.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:12 GMT--------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,390.78 1.55% 21.210
USD/JPY 80.88 0.02% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.996 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,649.60 0.04% 0.620
US CRUDE $104.27 0.07% 0.070
DOW JONES 13115.54 1.50% 194.13
ASIA ADRS 126.46 0.80% 1.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD **
Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
agreed that their chief executives would take part in settlement
talks to try to resolve a patent lawsuit over smartphone and
tablet technology, according to a court filing.
**LG ELECTRONICS INC **
A U.S. trade panel on Tuesday rejected 30.34 percent punitive
duties on bottom-mount refrigerators made by LG Electronics
in a blow for Whirlpool and other U.S.
manufacturers seeking import relief.
**HYUNDAI STEEL CO **
Local media reports said Hyundai Steel Co has signed
an agreement to supply 340,000 tonnes of hot rolled steel plate
annually to major steel companies in Indonesia.
**HYUNDAI MOTOR CO **
Local media said Hyundai Motor is in the final
stages of planning for a diesel engine factory in India.
**LG DISPLAY CO LTD **
LG Display Co Ltd has opened a new research and
development center in Paju, South Korea to combine and integrate
2,500 employees who have previously worked in separate locations
throughout the country, media reports said.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)