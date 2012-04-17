SEOUL, April 18 Seoul shares are set for a strong opening on Wednesday after a string of positive U.S. corporate earnings and a fall in Spain's debt yields bolstered risk appetite. "The market is poised to break out with a lot of upside pressure having been built up over recent sessions while investors were temporarily handcuffed by the flare-up in the euro zone," said Kim Sung-bong, an analyst at Samsung Securities. Kim said a 1.26 percent advance in CME Group's KOSPI 200 futures overnight would lend strong support, while tepid foreign capital inflows and recently lagging blue-chips were likely to post a strong recovery. U.S. stocks scored their biggest gains in a month after Coca-Cola led a round of strong earnings, with Apple shares snapping a five-day losing streak and IBM, Intel, and Yahoo all beating earnings estimates. A Spanish bond auction of 12 and 18 month debt attracted higher-than-expected demand, and yields on Spain's 10-year notes fell below the 6 percent threshold. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.37 percent to close at 1,985.30 points on Tuesday. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:12 GMT-------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,390.78 1.55% 21.210 USD/JPY 80.88 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.996 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,649.60 0.04% 0.620 US CRUDE $104.27 0.07% 0.070 DOW JONES 13115.54 1.50% 194.13 ASIA ADRS 126.46 0.80% 1.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St rallies on earnings, Europe helps >Bonds ease on Spain debt demand, stock gains >Dollar, yen slip; commodity bloc currencies gain >US crude jumps, Brent lags, spread narrows ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD ** Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd agreed that their chief executives would take part in settlement talks to try to resolve a patent lawsuit over smartphone and tablet technology, according to a court filing. **LG ELECTRONICS INC ** A U.S. trade panel on Tuesday rejected 30.34 percent punitive duties on bottom-mount refrigerators made by LG Electronics in a blow for Whirlpool and other U.S. manufacturers seeking import relief. **HYUNDAI STEEL CO ** Local media reports said Hyundai Steel Co has signed an agreement to supply 340,000 tonnes of hot rolled steel plate annually to major steel companies in Indonesia. **HYUNDAI MOTOR CO ** Local media said Hyundai Motor is in the final stages of planning for a diesel engine factory in India. **LG DISPLAY CO LTD ** LG Display Co Ltd has opened a new research and development center in Paju, South Korea to combine and integrate 2,500 employees who have previously worked in separate locations throughout the country, media reports said. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)