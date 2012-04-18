* Spanish debt demand firm, IMF bailout expansion eyed * Shipyards lead, tech shares rebound after profit-taking * OCI up 4.7 pct as First Solar cutback eases oversupply By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, April 18 Seoul shares rose on Wednesday to close back above the psychologically important 2,000 point level after strong demand at a Spanish debt auction calmed worries over the euro zone's financial health and rejuvenated risk appetite. Samsung Electronics and other technology shares gained, buoyed by a jump in Apple shares, while shipyards outperformed. Investors will now turn their focus to another test of confidence for Spain, the euro zone's fourth-largest economy, when the country auctions two- and 10-year government bonds on Thursday, while an IMF bailout expansion is also on the radar. "The high participation by local banks in Spain's bond auction calmed worries that the country's financial system may be facing a serious liquidity crunch, and now the focus is on the IMF's progress in ironing out a deal for an expanded bailout mechanism," said Oh Seung-hoon, an analyst at Daishin Securities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 0.97 percent to close at 2,004.53 points, after touching a nearly two-week intraday high of 2,014.95. Spain sold a more-than-planned 3.2 billion euros ($4.21 billion) of 12- and 18-month bills on Tuesday, while yields on 10-year government bonds fell back under the psychologically significant sustainability threshold of 6 percent. With no quick fix solution to Europe's debt problems on the horizon, investors are pinning their hopes on the International Monetary Fund, which appears to be inching towards a deal on increasing its bailout firewall, with Japan, Sweden and Denmark pledging a total of $77 billion to help contain the crisis. Shipyards outperformed, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering jumping 6 percent while Samsung Heavy Industries rallied 5.7 percent. Technology shares lent support, as index-heavyweight Samsung Electronics snapped a six-day losing streak to rally 3.5 percent, while LG Electronics gained 0.9 percent after a U.S. trade panel rejected the imposing of punitive, anti-dumping duties on South Korean refrigerators. Techs were also underpinned by an overnight surge in Apple, which roared back after being hit by heavy profit-taking in recent sessions. "Apple shares bounced back to rally 5 percent yesterday after an extended period of adjustment, perhaps signifying an end of further corrections and lifting local peers in the tech sector," said Kim Chul-joong, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities. Among the most heavily-traded shares on the day, OCI Corp, the world's second-largest polysilicon maker, rallied 4.7 percent on easing pressure from oversupply racking the solar industry after First Solar Inc announced it would cut 30 percent of its workforce and reduce production in a massive restructuring effort. The KOSPI 200 index rose 1.1 percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ gained 0.97 percent. Trading was choppy with turnover at its lowest in one month, with 378.4 million shares exchanging hands on the main bourse. Gaining shares beat decliners 449 to 358. Move on day +0.97 percent 12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +9.79 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)