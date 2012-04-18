* Spanish debt demand firm, IMF bailout expansion eyed
* Shipyards lead, tech shares rebound after profit-taking
* OCI up 4.7 pct as First Solar cutback eases oversupply
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, April 18 Seoul shares rose on Wednesday
to close back above the psychologically important 2,000 point
level after strong demand at a Spanish debt auction calmed
worries over the euro zone's financial health and rejuvenated
risk appetite.
Samsung Electronics and other technology shares
gained, buoyed by a jump in Apple shares, while
shipyards outperformed.
Investors will now turn their focus to another test of
confidence for Spain, the euro zone's fourth-largest economy,
when the country auctions two- and 10-year government bonds on
Thursday, while an IMF bailout expansion is also on the radar.
"The high participation by local banks in Spain's bond
auction calmed worries that the country's financial system may
be facing a serious liquidity crunch, and now the focus is on
the IMF's progress in ironing out a deal for an expanded bailout
mechanism," said Oh Seung-hoon, an analyst at Daishin
Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
climbed 0.97 percent to close at 2,004.53 points, after touching
a nearly two-week intraday high of 2,014.95.
Spain sold a more-than-planned 3.2 billion euros ($4.21
billion) of 12- and 18-month bills on Tuesday, while yields on
10-year government bonds fell back under the
psychologically significant sustainability threshold of 6
percent.
With no quick fix solution to Europe's debt problems on the
horizon, investors are pinning their hopes on the International
Monetary Fund, which appears to be inching towards a deal on
increasing its bailout firewall, with Japan, Sweden and Denmark
pledging a total of $77 billion to help contain the
crisis.
Shipyards outperformed, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine
Engineering jumping 6 percent while Samsung Heavy
Industries rallied 5.7 percent.
Technology shares lent support, as index-heavyweight Samsung
Electronics snapped a six-day losing streak to rally
3.5 percent, while LG Electronics gained 0.9 percent
after a U.S. trade panel rejected the imposing of punitive,
anti-dumping duties on South Korean
refrigerators.
Techs were also underpinned by an overnight surge in Apple,
which roared back after being hit by heavy profit-taking in
recent sessions.
"Apple shares bounced back to rally 5 percent yesterday
after an extended period of adjustment, perhaps signifying an
end of further corrections and lifting local peers in the tech
sector," said Kim Chul-joong, an analyst at Korea Investment &
Securities.
Among the most heavily-traded shares on the day, OCI Corp,
the world's second-largest polysilicon maker,
rallied 4.7 percent on easing pressure from oversupply racking
the solar industry after First Solar Inc announced it
would cut 30 percent of its workforce and reduce production in a
massive restructuring effort.
The KOSPI 200 index rose 1.1 percent while the
junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ gained 0.97 percent.
Trading was choppy with turnover at its lowest in one month,
with 378.4 million shares exchanging hands on the main bourse.
Gaining shares beat decliners 449 to 358.
Move on day +0.97 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +9.79 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)