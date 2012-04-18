SEOUL, April 19 Seoul shares are seen opening
lower on Thursday, with risk appetite dampened by a string of
lackluster results from U.S. bellwethers and investors on the
defensive ahead of a key long-term debt auction in Spain.
"Lingering uncertainty in Spain and slowing policy dialogue
in the euro zone with Franco-German co-operation on ice ahead of
the French elections has prompted to investors to narrow their
sights and take things on a day-by-day basis," said Kim
Seung-han, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities.
Technology counters may come under pressure after
underwhelming earnings from U.S. tech bellwethers IBM
and Intel, which prompted investors to take profits and
dragged Wall Street lower.
Investors will keep close watch on Spain as it faces another
important test of confidence on Thursday, when the country is
scheduled to hold an auction for two- and 10-year government
bonds.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.97 percent to close at 2,004.53 points on Wednesday.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:22 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,385.14 -0.41% -5.640
USD/JPY 81.29 0.06% 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.975 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $ 1,641.79 0.03% 0.510
US CRUDE $102.78 0.11% 0.110
DOW JONES 13032.75 -0.63% -82.79
ASIA ADRS 126.43 -0.02% -0.03
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St falls day after big gains;IBM, Intel drag
>U.S. bonds up ahead of Spanish auction
>Euro down for a 2nd day vs dollar as Spain weighs
>Oil falls as US inventories rise a 4th week
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**HANJIN HEAVY INDUSTRIES & CONSTRUCTION CO LTD **
According to media reports, a Philippines-based subsidiary of
Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co Ltd has
signed a deal potentially worth $1 billion over the next five
years to provide maintenance services for U.S. navy ships and
other U.S. government-owned vessels.
**SAMSUNG ENGINEERING CO LTD **
Local media citing industry sources said Samsung Engineering Co
Ltd is the frontrunner for a $3 billion power plant
project in Saudi Arabia.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)