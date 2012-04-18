SEOUL, April 19 Seoul shares are seen opening lower on Thursday, with risk appetite dampened by a string of lackluster results from U.S. bellwethers and investors on the defensive ahead of a key long-term debt auction in Spain. "Lingering uncertainty in Spain and slowing policy dialogue in the euro zone with Franco-German co-operation on ice ahead of the French elections has prompted to investors to narrow their sights and take things on a day-by-day basis," said Kim Seung-han, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities. Technology counters may come under pressure after underwhelming earnings from U.S. tech bellwethers IBM and Intel, which prompted investors to take profits and dragged Wall Street lower. Investors will keep close watch on Spain as it faces another important test of confidence on Thursday, when the country is scheduled to hold an auction for two- and 10-year government bonds. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.97 percent to close at 2,004.53 points on Wednesday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:22 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,385.14 -0.41% -5.640 USD/JPY 81.29 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.975 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $ 1,641.79 0.03% 0.510 US CRUDE $102.78 0.11% 0.110 DOW JONES 13032.75 -0.63% -82.79 ASIA ADRS 126.43 -0.02% -0.03 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St falls day after big gains;IBM, Intel drag >U.S. bonds up ahead of Spanish auction >Euro down for a 2nd day vs dollar as Spain weighs >Oil falls as US inventories rise a 4th week ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **HANJIN HEAVY INDUSTRIES & CONSTRUCTION CO LTD ** According to media reports, a Philippines-based subsidiary of Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co Ltd has signed a deal potentially worth $1 billion over the next five years to provide maintenance services for U.S. navy ships and other U.S. government-owned vessels. **SAMSUNG ENGINEERING CO LTD ** Local media citing industry sources said Samsung Engineering Co Ltd is the frontrunner for a $3 billion power plant project in Saudi Arabia. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)