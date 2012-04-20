BRIEF-Yueshou Environmental's unit to grant loan to borrower, a third party
* Unit to grant a loan to borrower bearing interest at a rate of 10% pa for 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, April 20 Seoul shares fell to a one-week closing low after disappointing U.S. data raised questions about the strength of recovery in the world's largest economy amid continued concerns about a renewed flare-up of the euro zone debt crisis.
LG Chem, South Korea's largest chemical maker, saw its shares plummet 9.2 percent after reporting a 45 percent decline in first quarter earnings compared to the prior year.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.26 percent to close at 1,974.65 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
BRUSSELS, June 9 The chair of the eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers expects a deal on the Greek bailout programme at a meeting on June 15, his spokesman said on Friday.