By Joonhee Yu
April 23 Seoul shares are seen opening higher on
Monday, tracking gains in global equities on some positive news
from Europe at the end of last week, although optimism will be
tempered by uncertainty about the direction of French economic
policy.
Sunday's first round of the French presidential election saw
Socialist candidate Francois Hollande take the biggest share of
the vote ahead of incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy..
That took some of the shine off better-than-expected German
business sentiment on Friday and pledges of $430 billion to
bolster the International Monetary Fund's bailout
fund.
"Sarkozy's leadership abilities were instrumental in the
euro zone's fight against debt and investors are obviously
worried that an absence of this key figure may be detrimental to
further progress," said Oh On-su, an analyst at Hyundai
Securities.
Investors will be eyeing a slew of corporate earnings
reports from U.S. bellwethers and key South Korean exporters
this week, as well as Tuesday's policy meeting by the Federal
Reserve.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
1.26 percent to close at 1,974.65 points on Friday, posting its
second consecutive weekly loss.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:15 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,378.53 0.12% 1.610
USD/JPY 81.60 0.09% 0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.959 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,640.79 -0.07% -1.080
US CRUDE $103.85 -0.03% -0.030
DOW JONES 13029.26 0.50% 65.16
ASIA ADRS 126.37 0.01% 0.01
---------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St up on earnings but tech, banks weigh
>Prices steady, investors anticipate policy meets
>Euro/dlr has best week since Feb; gains may fade
>Oil rises on improved German sentiment
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**POSCO **
POSCO, the world's third-biggest steelmaker, posted a 54
percent drop in operating profit in the first quarter on rising
costs, but expects earnings to improve in the second half as a
better economic outlook allows it to raise
prices.
**DAEWOO INTERNATIONAL **
Daewoo International and Korea Asset Management
Corp (KAMCO) are offering about a one-third stake in unlisted
South Korean insurer Kyobo Life Insurance Co Ltd.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu)