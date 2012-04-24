By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, April 24 Seoul shares fell to a near
three-month intraday low on Tuesday, initially weighed down by
political turmoil and weak data in the euro zone, but later
pared losses on technical support.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
trading down 0.19 percent at 1,968.88 points by 0250 GMT, having
slipped as low 1,954.92.
Europe's political uncertainty increased after the Dutch
prime minister tendered his government's resignation after
failing to reach a compromise on budget cuts, while French
presidential candidate Francois Hollande, who has promised to
renegotiate a European budget pact, leads first-round elections.
The euro zone's business slump deepened in April at a faster
pace than expected, dampening hopes the region will emerge from
recession soon.
Brokerage shares underperformed, as Korea Investment
Holdings fell 4.3 percent while Mirae Asset
Securities shed 2.3 percent.
Auto shares outperformed ahead of the release of what is
widely expected to be robust first-quarter earnings as Hyundai
Motor rose 3.2 percent while KIA Motors
gained 1.5 percent.
"In addition to a strong first quarter, a line-up of new
vehicles slated for release in April and May is fuelling
perceptions that automakers may enjoy an even better second
quarter compared to the first," said Suh Sung-moon, an analyst
at Korea Investment &Securities.
LG Electronics soared 4.8 percent to outpace
sector peers on short-covering ahead of its first-quarter
earnings due for announcement Wednesday.
Samsung Life Insurance was one of the few
gainers among insurers, bucking trends to advance 3.1 percent
after seeing its operating profit in the fourth fiscal quarter
jump 86 percent compared to a year before.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)