* KOSPI recovers on China PMI after touching 2-1/2 mth low * Trading choppy, daily turnover lowest since January * Foreign investors net sellers for sixth-straight day * LG Display up on rosy outlook for demand, LCD-prices By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, April 23 South Korean shares recovered from early losses to end marginally lower on Monday, but trade was choppy with many investors on the sidelines to await cues from a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.1 percent at 1,972.63 after falling to 1,964.12 earlier in the session, a 2-1/2 month intraday low. Early losses failed to stick, with positive momentum from an HSBC Flash Purchase Managers Index showing China's factory output ticking higher, although it was not sufficient to signal a return to expansionary territory. "Trading is dead. No one is buying, yet no one is selling either. There is no momentum to propel shares forward amid persistent euro zone worries and recent signs of a slowdown in U.S. economic recovery," said Samsung Securities analyst Kim Sung-bong. Market players gave a muted response to a pledge for $430 billion in fresh funding for the International Monetary Fund secured through contributions from G20 members to contain the euro zone debt crisis. "The firewall is just a safety net, and an insurance policy alone isn't enough to spark a risk rally as long as the fundamental debt issues continue to fester," said Kim. Turnover was the lowest in 3-1/2 months, with 3.52 trillion won ($3.09 billion) worth of shares traded on the main bourse, 78.2 percent of the daily average of 4.5 trillion won so far in April. Foreign investors were sellers for a sixth consecutive session, offloading a net 117.5 billion won ($103.1 million) worth of shares, taking their total to 1.08 trillion won dumped during the six-day stretch. Shipyards were the top underperformers. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd dropped 3 percent, while Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd fell 2.5 percent. SK Networks Co Ltd surrendered modest early gains to end 0.6 percent lower after saying on Monday that it had canceled a plan to buy a 40 percent, $332.4 million stake in Australia's Cockatoo Coal Ltd. Screenmaker LG Display Co Ltd outperformed with a 2.9 percent climb ahead of the announcement of its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday. It was the top gainer among technology peers, with analysts citing improved demand and a recovery in LCD panel prices as key strengths going forward. The large-cap benchmark KOSPI 200 index ticked 0.07 percent lower, while the junior KOSDAQ index fell 0.51 percent. The U.S. Federal Reserve is not expected to take any new policy steps at its meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, but investors will be closely watching Chairman Ben Bernanke's post-meeting news conference for clues on future easing steps. A slew of corporate earnings reports from U.S bellwethers and key South Korean exporters are due this week, with LG Display and Apple Inc set to report on Tuesday. Move on day -0.1 percent 12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +8.06 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1139.5000 Korean won) (Editing by Chris Lewis)