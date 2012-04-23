SEOUL, April 24 Seoul shares are seen falling on
Tuesday, tracking a broad decline in global equities on renewed
concerns about the euro zone following disappointing data and
political turmoil in the debt-wracked single currency bloc.
"With fundamentals continuing to show a negative picture,
there is a need for signs of policy action if investors are to
return to risky assets, but nothing concrete may come out of the
Fed meeting and the chances of another long-term refinancing
operation are also very remote," said Ham Sung-sik, an analyst
at Daishin Securities.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte tendered his government's
resignation on Monday after failing to reach an agreement over
budget cuts, creating a political vacuum in a country that has
traditionally been one of the euro zone's most stable
members.
The euro zone's private sector slump deepened in April at a
faster pace than any economist polled by Reuters predicted,
dampening hopes the region will emerge from recession
soon.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged
down 0.1 percent to close at 1,972.63 points on Monday.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:11 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,366.94 -0.84% -11.590
USD/JPY 81.16 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.940 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,637.65 0.00% 0.020
US CRUDE $103.14 0.03% 0.030
DOW JONES 12927.17 -0.78% -102.09
ASIA ADRS 124.42 -1.54% -1.95
----------------------------------------------------------------
**LG DISPLAY **
LG Display is set to announce its first quarter earnings on
Tuesday.
**HYUNDAI MOTOR CO **
Beijing Hyundai, a tie-up between Hyundai Motor and Chinese
state-owned BAIC Group, increased its 2012 sales target to
800,000 cars from the earlier 790,000.
**SK INNOVATION **
South Korea's top refiner restarted its 240,000 barrels-per-day
(bpd) No.4 crude distillation unit (CDU) on Monday after
shutting down for scheduled maintenance for more than a month, a
company spokesman said.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)