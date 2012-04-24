* Resource shares lead broad declines in cyclicals
* LG Elec up 4.8 pct on short-covering, Q1 earnings eyed
* Auto issues gain on rosy outlook
By Joonhee Yu
April 24 Seoul shares fell to a three-month
closing low on Tuesday as political uncertainty and slumping
private sector activity in the euro zone raised concerns over
the bloc's debt situation and its ability to push forward
austerity measures.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
declined 0.47 percent to close at 1,963.42 points.
"Euro zone worries are piling up and gaining weight after a
string of negative headlines, and while chart support near the
March low of 1,960 points proved to be stiff, the combined
weight of existing fears will be a drag on any attempts at a
significant technical rebound," said Kim Seung-han, an analyst
at HI Investment & Securities.
Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte and his cabinet stepped down
after failing to reach a compromise on budget cuts to meet EU
austerity guidelines, while French presidential candidate
Francois Hollande, who has promised to renegotiate a European
budget pact, led Sarkozy in the first-round of the elections.
The euro zone's business slump deepened in April at a
faster-than-expected rate, dampening hopes that the region will
soon pull itself out of the quagmire of
recession.
Resource counters led a broad fall in cyclicals. Korea Zinc
tumbled 5.8 percent while Young Poong
fell 3.5 percent.
LG Electronics soared 4.8 percent, outpacing
sector peers on a flurry of short-covering by foreign investors
ahead of its first-quarter earnings announcement on Wednesday.
Heavily-traded auto shares also bucked the market slump
ahead of the release of what are widely expected to be robust
first-quarter earnings later this week. Hyundai Motor
rose 2.8 percent while parts-maker Hyundai Mobis
gained 4.1 percent.
"In addition to a strong first quarter, a line-up of new
vehicles slated for release in April and May is fuelling
perceptions that automakers may enjoy an even better second
quarter compared to the first," said Suh Sung-moon, an analyst
at Korea Investment & Securities.
Samsung Life Insurance was one of the few
gainers among insurers, advancing 3.1 percent after seeing its
operating profit in the fourth fiscal quarter jump 86 percent
compared to a year before.
The KOSPI 200 index edged 0.34 percent lower while
the junior KOSDAQ fell 1.49 percent.
Share turnover was 4.98 trillion won ($4.37 billion) with
losing shares outnumbering winners 628 to 203.
The market will be eyeing the results of a two day policy
meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve even though the chances of
an announcement on further easing measures look remote, analysts
said.
"The Federal Reserve is in no rush to pull their card out,
but their forecast figures will paint a more credible picture on
how the economy might look like further down the road, which
could be a source of some momentum," said Kim Se-joong, an
analyst at Shinyoung Securities.
Move on day -0.47 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +7.54 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1139.4000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; )