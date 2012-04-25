SEOUL, April 25 Seoul shares opened higher on
Wednesday, backed by an overnight Wall Street rally fueled by
strong corporate earnings and upbeat forecasts from large U.S.
manufacturers.
Daewoo Engineering & Construction opened up 3.5
percent after the company said its consortium had signed an MOU
on the construction of a $8.8 billion oil extraction facility in
Venezuela.
Shipyards outperformed, with Samsung Heavy Industries
soaring 4.8 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding &
Marine Engineering climbed 4.3 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.79 percent at 1,978.87 points as of 0003 GMT.
