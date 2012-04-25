* Tech shares lifted by Apple rally backed by Q1 earnings

SEOUL, April 25 South Korean shares edged higher by midday on Wednesday, supported by a modest rally in blue-chip sectors on expectations of stronger earnings, but the main index surrendered most of its early gains on nagging worries over the euro zone debt crisis.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.27 percent at 1,968.78 points as of 0300 GMT.

"Aside from a handful of large-cap technology and auto shares riding the earnings momentum, broader market activity is still subdued with resurgent worries over the euro zone and setbacks in U.S. economic recovery pressuring shares," said Lee Eun-taek, an analyst at Dongbu Securities.

Large-cap technology counters outperformed, lifted by Apple Inc's forecast-beating first-quarter earnings that helped its shares jump 7 percent overnight.

LG Electronics, which will report its earnings figures later in the day, rose 1 percent, extending into a third-straight session after rallying 4.8 percent on Tuesday. Index heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose 1.6 percent after briefly touching a 2-week intraday high.

LG Display shares climbed 3.8 percent despite posting a sixth-straight quarterly loss on Tuesday, as the screen-maker is expected to return to profit in the second quarter on recovering LCD prices and more shipments of high-end displays.

Automakers also lent support, as shares in Hyundai Motor and KIA Motors both climbed by 1.4 percent. South Korea's two leading automakers and exporters will report on their first-quarter later in the week.

Builders underperformed, poised for a fifth-straight losing session as Samsung Engineering fell 4.9 percent while Daelim Industrial slid 4.7 percent.

Shares linked to the livestock industry tumbled after the first outbreak of mad cow disease in the United States in six years. Hanil Feed plunged 6.6 percent while Atinum Investment fell 5 percent. Two South Korean retailers have since suspended sales of U.S. beef.

The U.S. Federal Reserve began a two-day meeting on Tuesday that will likely show the central bank is slightly more upbeat on the economy but in little hurry to raise borrowing costs.

"No one is expecting any measures with immediate impact from the meeting, but investors will be looking for subtle hints of a future policy shift with one last meeting remaining in June before the conclusion of Operation Twist," said Lee. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)