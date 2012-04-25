* Tech shares lifted by Apple rally backed by Q1 earnings
* LG Display up 3.8 pct on improved Q2 demand outlook
* Builders tumble, poised for sixth-straight losing session
* U.S. mad cow outbreak batters livestock industry shares
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, April 25 South Korean shares edged higher
by midday on Wednesday, supported by a modest rally in blue-chip
sectors on expectations of stronger earnings, but the main index
surrendered most of its early gains on nagging worries over the
euro zone debt crisis.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.27 percent at 1,968.78 points as of 0300 GMT.
"Aside from a handful of large-cap technology and auto
shares riding the earnings momentum, broader market activity is
still subdued with resurgent worries over the euro zone and
setbacks in U.S. economic recovery pressuring shares," said Lee
Eun-taek, an analyst at Dongbu Securities.
Large-cap technology counters outperformed, lifted by Apple
Inc's forecast-beating first-quarter earnings that
helped its shares jump 7 percent overnight.
LG Electronics, which will report its earnings
figures later in the day, rose 1 percent, extending into a
third-straight session after rallying 4.8 percent on Tuesday.
Index heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose 1.6
percent after briefly touching a 2-week intraday high.
LG Display shares climbed 3.8 percent despite
posting a sixth-straight quarterly loss on Tuesday, as the
screen-maker is expected to return to profit in the second
quarter on recovering LCD prices and more shipments of high-end
displays.
Automakers also lent support, as shares in Hyundai Motor
and KIA Motors both climbed by 1.4
percent. South Korea's two leading automakers and exporters will
report on their first-quarter later in the week.
Builders underperformed, poised for a fifth-straight losing
session as Samsung Engineering fell 4.9 percent
while Daelim Industrial slid 4.7 percent.
Shares linked to the livestock industry tumbled after the
first outbreak of mad cow disease in the United States in six
years. Hanil Feed plunged 6.6 percent while Atinum
Investment fell 5 percent. Two South Korean
retailers have since suspended sales of U.S.
beef.
The U.S. Federal Reserve began a two-day meeting on Tuesday
that will likely show the central bank is slightly more upbeat
on the economy but in little hurry to raise borrowing
costs.
"No one is expecting any measures with immediate impact from
the meeting, but investors will be looking for subtle hints of a
future policy shift with one last meeting remaining in June
before the conclusion of Operation Twist," said Lee.
