* Some technology shares lifted by Apple earnings * Builders fall for fifth-straight day on sluggish demand * U.S. mad cow outbreak weighs on livestock-related shares * Defence firms rally on imminent N.Korea nuclear test By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, April 25 Seoul shares erased earlier gains to tick slightly lower, chalking up a fifth day of losses on Wednesday weighed down by worries over the euro zone debt crisis although a modest earnings-driven rally in select blue chips offered support. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.07 percent lower to close at 1,961.98 points. "The market is trapped in a lull and with the exception of earnings giving a slight boost to some individual sectors, this lethargic flow is expected to continue for a while as Europe goes through a political reshuffle and the U.S. Federal Reserve remains coy over further easing steps," said Lee Young-won, an analyst at HMC Securities. Some large-cap technology shares underpinned the market after Apple Inc's forecast-smashing first quarter earnings and a 7 percent jump in share prices overnight. Samsung Electronics gained 1.7 percent while LG Display climbed 1.9 percent. Both manufacturers are major parts-suppliers to Apple's flagship iPhone and iPad line of products. Auto shares pared some earlier gains but still closed out the session on a high note, as KIA Motors rose 0.8 percent while Hankook Tire advanced 3.1 percent. Leading underperformers, construction shares fell for a fifth straight session on worries over shrinking margins and a slump in overseas demand. Samsung Engineering plunged 6.1 percent while GS Construction tumbled 6.3 percent. "A look at Samsung Engineering's earnings report confirmed worries that profit margins are indeed dwindling and that offshore plant construction orders have declined, casting a shadow over the industry as a whole," said Byun Sung-jin, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. Shares linked to the livestock industry tumbled after the first outbreak of mad cow disease in the United States in six years. Hanil Feed plunged 8.9 percent while Atinum Investment fell 6.5 percent. Two South Korean retailers have since suspended sales of U.S. beef. Defence shares rallied after a source said North Korea's third nuclear test was imminent, having nearly finished preparations. Speco Ltd shares soared 5.1 percent while Viktek rose 3 percent. The Fed began a two-day meeting on Tuesday that will likely show the central bank is slightly more upbeat on the economy but in little hurry to raise borrowing costs. "No one is expecting any measures with immediate impact from the meeting, but investors will be closely eyeing the Fed's economic assessment and hints of further easing down the road," said Lee Eun-taek, an analyst at Dongbu Securities The large-cap benchmark KOSPI 200 index ticked up 0.02 percent while the junior KOSDAQ fell 0.85 percent. Daily turnover was recorded at 4.94 trillion won ($4.3 billion) while losing shares outnumbered winners 534 to 205. Move on day -0.07 percent 12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +7.46 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1140.8500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)