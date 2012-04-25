SEOUL, April 26 Seoul shares are seen gaining on Thursday, poised to break a five-day losing spell after global stocks rallied on the back of stellar earnings from Apple Inc and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said further easing measures were still in the cards. "Good news all around but shares won't exactly be set alight as some of the momentum from Apple's earnings surprise was already priced in on Wednesday, and Ben Bernanke's comments were quite neutral despite leaving the door open to further easing," said Kim Hak-gyun, an analyst at Daewoo Securities. Tech shares may benefit after Apple Inc shares jumped 8.9 percent for their best daily gain in more than three years, helping the NASDAQ post its biggest rally in four months. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday said U.S. monetary policy was "more or less in the right place" even though the central bank would not hesitate to launch another round of bond purchases if the economy were to weaken. South Korea's economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent in the January-March period from the previous quarter, advance estimates by the central bank showed on Thursday, matching analysts' forecasts. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.07 percent lower to close at 1,961.98 points. -----------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:38 GMT----------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,390.69 1.36% 18.720 USD/JPY 81.30 -0.02% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.988 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,643.79 -0.01% -0.190 US CRUDE $103.99 -0.12% -0.130 DOW JONES 13090.72 0.69% 89.16 ASIA ADRS 125.82 0.62% 0.77 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St pops on Apple's results, Fed's reassurance >Long-dated prices fall as Fed holds off new QE >Dollar undermined by Fed's vigilance on stimulus >Oil gains with Wall St, shrugs off US stock build ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **POSCO ** Nippon Steel, the world's No.4 steelmaker, said it was seeking $1.23 billion in damages from South Korea's POSCO , its Japan unit and a former Nippon Steel engineer, in a lawsuit charging them with improperly obtaining electrical steel sheet technology. **HYUNDAI MOTOR CO, KIA MOTORS CORP ** Hyundai Motor Co, the world's fifth-biggest automaker, with affiliate Kia Motors, is expected to report later on Thursday a 10 percent increase in January-March net profit to 2.07 trillion won ($1.81 billion), according to a consensus forecast by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)