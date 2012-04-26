* Hyundai Motor up 1.8 pct, set to announce higher Q1 profit * Ssangyong shares spike 9 pct on S.Africa SUV market entry * LG Elec down 4.3 pct as pressure on Q2 earnings viewed By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, April 26 Seoul shares edged higher on Thursday, lifted by stellar U.S. corporate earnings and U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's remarks that left the door open for further easing measures if the economy were to weaken. "Good news all around but shares won't exactly be set alight as some of the momentum from Apple's earnings surprise was already priced in on Wednesday, and Ben Bernanke's comments were quite neutral despite leaving the door open to further easing," said Kim Hak-gyun, an analyst at Daewoo Securities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.34 percent at 1,968.56 points as of 0210 GMT. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday that monetary policy was "more or less in the right place" even though the central bank would not hesitate to launch another round of bond purchases if the economy were to weaken. Hyundai Motor Co rose 1.8 percent ahead of its first-quarter earnings report due later in the day, expected to show a 10 percent increase in net profits according to consensus forecasts. Ssangyong Motor, a subsidiary of India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, saw its shares jump 9 percent following media reports that its flagship Korando-line of SUV's were being introduced in the South African market. Among the most heavily-traded shares on the day, LG Electronics bucked the trend to fall 4.3 percent on profit-taking after the company said it expects earnings to come under pressure in the current quarter due to increased marketing spending and competition. South Korea's economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent in the January-March period from the previous quarter according to advance estimates by the central bank, in line with street forecasts. But the 2.8 percent year-on-year growth, the slowest in 2-1/2 years, kept the outlook on the economy mixed. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)