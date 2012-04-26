SEOUL, April 27 Seoul shares are seen rangebound on Friday, as positive sentiment from upbeat U.S. housing data and stronger-than-expected corporate results is pressured by S&P's downgrade of Spain's credit rating. "Strong earnings and improvement in U.S. housing data were all pointing to a rally, but Spain's downgrade came in as a last minute obstacle, after Wall Street had already closed," said Park Hyung-joong, an analyst at Meritz Securities. U.S. stocks rose for a third day on Thursday after an index of pending home sales rose to nearly a two year high in March, offering hopes of a pick-up in the real estate market, while investors shrugged off data showing new jobless benefit claims had fallen only slightly. Risk-taking may be subdued after Standard & Poor's on Thursday cut its credit rating on Spain to BBB-plus from A, citing its expectation the government's budget deficit will deteriorate even more than previously thought. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged 0.1 percent higher to close at 1,964.04 points and snap a five-day losing streak on Thursday. ----------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:39 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,399.98 0.67% 9.290 USD/JPY 80.97 -0.07% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.947 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,656.29 -0.06% -0.990 US CRUDE $104.04 -0.49% -0.510 DOW JONES 13204.62 0.87% 113.90 ASIA ADRS 127.00 0.94% 1.18 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Housing, profits lift Wall St, Amazon up late >Bonds rise on Europe, U.S. job worries >Euro gyrates, USD spins lower >Kospi snap five-day slide but growth worry weigh ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD ** Samsung Electronics, announced a record operating profit of 5.85 trillion won ($5.15 billion) for the first quarter before the market open on Friday. **GS RETAIL ** **KT CORP ** **WOONGJIN COWAY ** GS Retail and KT said on Thursday they were mulling a bid for a stake in water purifier company Woongjin Coway worth around $769.5 million. ($1 = 1136.3000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)