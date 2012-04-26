SEOUL, April 27 Seoul shares are seen rangebound
on Friday, as positive sentiment from upbeat U.S. housing data
and stronger-than-expected corporate results is pressured by
S&P's downgrade of Spain's credit rating.
"Strong earnings and improvement in U.S. housing data were
all pointing to a rally, but Spain's downgrade came in as a last
minute obstacle, after Wall Street had already closed," said
Park Hyung-joong, an analyst at Meritz Securities.
U.S. stocks rose for a third day on Thursday after an index
of pending home sales rose to nearly a two year high in March,
offering hopes of a pick-up in the real estate market, while
investors shrugged off data showing new jobless benefit claims
had fallen only slightly.
Risk-taking may be subdued after Standard & Poor's on
Thursday cut its credit rating on Spain to BBB-plus from A,
citing its expectation the government's budget deficit will
deteriorate even more than previously thought.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged
0.1 percent higher to close at 1,964.04 points and snap a
five-day losing streak on Thursday.
----------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:39 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,399.98 0.67% 9.290
USD/JPY 80.97 -0.07% -0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.947 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,656.29 -0.06% -0.990
US CRUDE $104.04 -0.49% -0.510
DOW JONES 13204.62 0.87% 113.90
ASIA ADRS 127.00 0.94% 1.18
-------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD **
Samsung Electronics, announced a record operating profit of 5.85
trillion won ($5.15 billion) for the first quarter before the
market open on Friday.
**GS RETAIL **
**KT CORP **
**WOONGJIN COWAY **
GS Retail and KT said on Thursday they were mulling a bid for a
stake in water purifier company Woongjin Coway worth around
$769.5 million.
($1 = 1136.3000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)