SEOUL, April 27 Seoul shares rose on Friday,
propped up by blue-chip heavyweights such as Samsung Electronics
, but gains were capped on persistent fears over the
euro zone debt crisis after S&P downgraded Spain's credit
rating.
Samsung Electronics shares posted a fresh all-time closing
high, up 2.54 percent for the session after it announced a
record quarterly profit on Friday morning.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.58 percent to close at 1,975.35 points, posting a 0.03 percent
gain from last Friday's close to narrowly snap a two-week slide.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)