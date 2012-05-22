* Bargain seekers pick up battered technology blue chips * Financials rally on eased euro zone contagion worries * POSCO buck trends to fall 0.7 pct after S&P rating cut By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, May 22 Seoul shares extended gains on Tuesday as the market continued to recover from last week's heavy losses, and investors picked up battered technology and financial stocks that were trading at low valuations. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.19 percent to close at 1,820.49 points, above the psychologically key 1,800 level. "Investors felt that uncertainty has been priced in sufficiently and the market has fallen as low as it could go without a break in fundamentals," said Han Bum-ho, an analyst at Shinhan Investment & Securities. Blue-chip technology shares outperformed, with LG Electronics jumping 7.6 percent to snap a five-day drop while Samsung Electronics, the largest component in the KOSPI index, rose 2.6 percent after losing more than $20 billion in market value to foreign selling last week. Offshore investors sold a net 28.4 billion Korean won worth of shares on Tuesday, exiting the market for a 14th straight session although net outflow was substantially lower compared to the heavy selling seen last week. Bank shares rallied, as recent worries over a financial contagion eased on hopes that European leaders could agree on new debt-fighting measures while also promoting growth. Woori Finance Holdings soared 6.5 percent while Hana Financial Group shares gained 4.9 percent. The G8 summit leaders' pledge to secure Greece's future in the euro zone and China's hint at additional stimulus measures have restored some measure of confidence in jittery investors, and anticipation is building ahead of Wednesday's meeting, when euro zone leaders will discuss how to tackle the debt crisis. "Investors have emerged out of last week's sell-off with a cooler head with a Greek exit from the euro zone no longer looking like an inevitability," said Han. "Greece is the first domino in the contagion cycle, so to find a cure for Greece is to save everyone else, such as troubled Spain," he added. POSCO, South Korea's largest steelmaker, was an exception to Wednesday's rally. Its shares fell 0.7 percent after Standard & Poor's downgraded its credit rating by one notch with a negative outlook, citing POSCO's vulnerable capital structure. The KOSPI 200 index of core stocks rose 1.69 percent while the junior, small-cap heavy KOSDAQ rallied 2.8 percent. Move on day +1.64 percent 12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +0.16 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Editing by Ramya Venugopal)