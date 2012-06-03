SEOUL, June 4 Seoul shares are seen opening
lower on Monday, poised to fall for a fourth straight session
after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data aggravated fears of a
global economic slowdown.
The data, which showed sharp declines in U.S. job growth to
its weakest level in a year, highlighted concerns that slowing
growth in China and the raging debt crisis Europe may be
hampering the already sluggish recovery efforts in the U.S.
economy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.49 percent to close at 1,834.51 points on Friday.
Analysts say technical support at a key chart point around
1,800 points, where the price-to-book ratio for the index is
nearly 1, could provide a cushion against sharp declines.
Wall Street shares slumped more than 2 percent to their
lowest level of the year on Friday, with the Dow turning into
negative territory for the year while the S&P 500 closed below
its 200-day moving average for the first time in 2012.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:26GMT--------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,278.04 -2.46% -32.290
USD/JPY 78.15 0.1% 0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.459 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,623.79 -0.11% -1.810
US CRUDE $83.13 -0.12% -0.080
DOW JONES 12118.57 -2.22% -274.88
ASIA ADRS 108.87 -2.36% -2.63
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Futures mixed after Friday's big selloff
>Weak jobs data knock U.S. yields to new lows
>S.Korea forex reserves drop most in 8 months in May
>Brent crude below $100, hit by weak economic data
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**HYUNDAI MOTOR CO, KIA MOTORS CORP **
Hyundai's global sales rose 8 percent and Kia's sales jumped 21
percent in May from a year earlier, driven mainly by overseas
sales.
**POSCO **
ThyssenKrupp has attracted interest from Brazil's Vale
and South Korea's Posco for its
struggling steel plants in Brazil and the United States, German
weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)