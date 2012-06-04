* KOSPI tumbles 2.8 pct, hovering just above annual low * Sluggish US data batters growth-sensitive cyclicals * Refiners down after oil prices dip below $100 to 16-mth low By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, June 4 South Korea's KOSPI share average sank to a two-and-a-half week low on Monday morning, tracking a heavy Wall Street sell-off by risk-averse investors on Friday after worse-than-expected U.S. jobs data aggravated worries of a global economic slowdown. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 2.75 percent at 1,784.00 points at 0140 GMT, hovering just above the annual low of 1,779.47 points. "Risk aversion is still very intense but support at the annual low near 1,780 points is still managing to hold on by a thread, on hopes that policymakers in the United States and Europe may be spurred into action," said Lee Young-won, an analyst at HMC Securities. The United States added the least number of jobs in more than a year for the month of May, highlighting concerns that the latest signs of easing growth in China and uncertainties surrounding the debt crisis in Europe might be hampering fragile recovery efforts in the U.S. economy. Battered markets might find solace in speculation that the latest signs of weakness in the U.S. economy could prompt the Federal Reserve to launch another round of quantitative easing. "The latest cracks that have emerged in the global economy may have presented the right opportunity for policymakers to show more conviction, with the European Central Bank holding its policy meeting later this week and Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke being put under pressure to react," said HMC's Lee. Growth-sensitive, cyclical stocks such as builders and shipyards underperformed on global economic woes. Samsung Engineering plunged 7 percent, while Hyundai Heavy Industries fell 3.7 percent. Crude oil refiners tumbled after oil prices dipped below $100 to a 16-month low, with SK Innovation down 7 percent while GS Holdings fell 3.9 percent. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 2.6 percent, with 185 listings out of the 200 components trading in the red. Index heavyweights LG Chem slid 4.8 percent and SK Hynix fell 4.2 percent. The junior, small cap-heavy KOSDAQ outpaced the decline in the broader market and was down 3.3 percent. Investors took refuge in defensive plays, helping telecommunication and utility shares to buck trends and log modest gains. SK Telecom, South Korea's largest mobile service provider, rose 1.2 percent, while Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) climbed 2.7 percent. The main bourse has now fallen more than 10 percent from its 2012 high in mid-March, wiping out all of its first-quarter gains from end-2011 to turn lower for the year. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Paul Tait)