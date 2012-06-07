SEOUL, July 7 South Korean shares rose 2.6 percent to a one-week closing high on Thursday on hopes of further stimulus measures from the United States and on signs that European policymakers could take concrete action to support ailing Spanish banks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 46.1 points to close at 1,847.95 points, just below the session peak and a three-week intraday high of 1,853.20 points.

Financials outperformed, with Woori Finance Holdings soaring 5.9 percent while Hana Financial Group rose 4.4 percent. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)