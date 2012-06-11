* Shipyards rally on eased fears over European credit lines

* SK Hynix gains nearly 6 pct on partnership deal with IBM

* NCSoft falls after rival Nexon becomes largest stakeholder

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, June 11 South Korean shares rose to their highest in nearly four weeks on Monday morning as investors were relieved of worries of Spain's fiscal collapse, after euro zone finance ministers agreed to bail out the country's debt-saddled banks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.66 percent to 1,866.04 points as of 0214 GMT.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend up to $125 billion to shore up Spain's troubled banks, with Madrid set to report its exact required amount after an independent audit is completed in just over a week.

But the relief may only be temporary as investors cast a wary eye on Greece's national elections on June 17, which could lead to Athens leaving the euro zone and trigger a new phase in the long-running debt crisis embroiling the single-currency zone.

"Although it's difficult to view the Spanish bank aid as any more effective at treating the fundamental problem in Europe than a shot-in-the-arm, (local stock) valuation levels are low enough to support a short-term rebound approaching the 1,900 point level, near the 200-day moving average," brokerage Korea Investment & Securities said in a note.

Shipbuilders, heavily tied to the health of European banks as they are the traditional hub of shipping credit, outperformed after the news of relief in teetering Spanish banks.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering soared 5.5 percent while Samsung Heavy Industries advanced 4.8 percent.

Laggard crude oil refiners rallied on bargain-hunting, further lifted by a rebound in oil prices and hopes of further easing steps from China after a surprise interest rate cut on Thursday.

SK Innovation, South Korea's largest refiner, jumped 6 percent while S-Oil, the country's third biggest, climbed 4.1 percent.

Shares in SK Hynix, the world's second-largest memory chip maker, rose 5.8 percent early on Monday after the company said it had entered into an agreement with IBM Corp to jointly develop a next-generation random access memory (RAM) chip and share technology licensing.

Game developer NCSoft bucked trends however, tumbling 6.2 percent as the most heavily traded stock on the main bourse after Japan-listed game maker Nexon Co Ltd bought a 14.7 percent, $685 million stake in the company from NCSoft chief executive Kim Taek-jin on Friday to become its largest shareholder.

The benchmark KOSPI 200 index of core stocks was up 1.84 percent while the junior, small-cap heavy KOSDAQ gained 1.52 percent. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)