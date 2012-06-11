* Shipyards rally on eased fears over European credit lines
* SK Hynix gains nearly 6 pct on partnership deal with IBM
* NCSoft falls after rival Nexon becomes largest stakeholder
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, June 11 South Korean shares rose to their
highest in nearly four weeks on Monday morning as investors were
relieved of worries of Spain's fiscal collapse, after euro zone
finance ministers agreed to bail out the country's debt-saddled
banks.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
1.66 percent to 1,866.04 points as of 0214 GMT.
Euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend up to $125
billion to shore up Spain's troubled banks, with Madrid set to
report its exact required amount after an independent audit is
completed in just over a week.
But the relief may only be temporary as investors cast a
wary eye on Greece's national elections on June 17, which could
lead to Athens leaving the euro zone and trigger a new phase in
the long-running debt crisis embroiling the single-currency
zone.
"Although it's difficult to view the Spanish bank aid as any
more effective at treating the fundamental problem in Europe
than a shot-in-the-arm, (local stock) valuation levels are low
enough to support a short-term rebound approaching the 1,900
point level, near the 200-day moving average," brokerage Korea
Investment & Securities said in a note.
Shipbuilders, heavily tied to the health of European banks
as they are the traditional hub of shipping credit, outperformed
after the news of relief in teetering Spanish banks.
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering soared
5.5 percent while Samsung Heavy Industries advanced
4.8 percent.
Laggard crude oil refiners rallied on bargain-hunting,
further lifted by a rebound in oil prices and hopes of further
easing steps from China after a surprise interest rate cut on
Thursday.
SK Innovation, South Korea's largest refiner,
jumped 6 percent while S-Oil, the country's third
biggest, climbed 4.1 percent.
Shares in SK Hynix, the world's second-largest
memory chip maker, rose 5.8 percent early on Monday after the
company said it had entered into an agreement with IBM Corp
to jointly develop a next-generation random access
memory (RAM) chip and share technology licensing.
Game developer NCSoft bucked trends however,
tumbling 6.2 percent as the most heavily traded stock on the
main bourse after Japan-listed game maker Nexon Co Ltd
bought a 14.7 percent, $685 million stake in the company from
NCSoft chief executive Kim Taek-jin on Friday to become its
largest shareholder.
The benchmark KOSPI 200 index of core stocks was up
1.84 percent while the junior, small-cap heavy KOSDAQ
gained 1.52 percent.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)