* Crude refiners rally on bargain hunting, oil price rebound
* SK Hynix gains 6 pct after strategic partnership with IBM
* NCSoft falls after rival Nexon becomes largest stakeholder
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, June 11 South Korean shares climbed 1.7
percent to close at their highest level in more than four weeks
on Monday after euro zone finance ministers agreed on a bailout
package to recapitalise debt-stricken Spanish banks.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained
31.4 points to close 1,867.04.
Euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend up to $125
billion to shore up Spain's troubled banks, with Madrid set to
report its exact required amount after an independent audit is
completed in just over a week.
"South Korean stocks were already pretty cheap, and the news
of the Spanish bailout encouraged bottom-fishing investors to
buy in, especially in the most heavily beaten down sectors,"
said Kim Seung-han, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities.
But the relief may only be temporary as investors cast a
wary eye on Greece's national elections on June 17, which could
lead to Athens leaving the euro zone and trigger a new phase in
the crisis.
"The loan help is only a short-term barrier against the
immediate crisis, but a worst-case scenario in Greece will
necessitate a complete re-evaluation of the level of Spain's
bank stress and other risk factors," said Kim Se-joong, an
analyst at Shinyoung Securities.
Battered crude refiners outperformed on bargain hunting,
further lifted by a rebound in oil prices with SK Innovation
soaring 6.7 percent and GS Holdings
gaining 4.7 percent.
Shipbuilders, heavily tied to the health of European banks,
the traditional global hub of shipping credit, rallied. Daewoo
Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering climbed 5.9
percent while Samsung Heavy Industries rose 5.4
percent.
SK Hynix, the world's second-largest memory chip
maker, closed up 6 percent after it said it had entered into an
agreement with IBM Corp to jointly develop a
next-generation random access memory (RAM) chip and share
technology licensing.
Shares in tyre-maker Nexen snapped a four-day
skid to edge up 1.2 percent after media reported it was seeking
a tie-up with France-based tyre giant Michelin.
Game developer NCSoft bucked the trend, falling
4.9 percent as the most heavily traded stock on the main bourse
after Japan-listed game industry rival Nexon Co Ltd
bought a 14.7 percent, $685 million stake in the company from
NCSoft chief executive Kim Taek-jin to become its largest
shareholder.
The benchmark KOSPI 200 index of core stocks was up
1.84 percent while the junior, small-cap heavy KOSDAQ
gained 1.52 percent.
Move on day -0.67 percent
12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +0.54 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Nick Macfie)